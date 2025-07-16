Chef Spotlight: Courtney Reed of NICO Kitchen & Bar at NJPAC in Newark, NJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Courtney Reed's passion for pastry and baking started at a young age, which led her to pursue studying at Johnson & Wales University. After graduation, Courtney worked as a Pastry and Sous Chef in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Kentucky, and New Jersey.

Most recently she competed on the Food Network's, "Holiday Baking Championship," where she won $2,000 for desserts that she created on the show. She also honed her skills in catering, recipe development, and food safety, and is constantly seek new trends and techniques to improve her craft and hopes to bring her personal flare to the table at NICO.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Courtney Reed about her background, career and NICO Kitchen & Bar at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My interest started at a very young age of 3. My mom used to tell me a story of how she found me eating butter. she was on the phone with my grandma, and when she got off the phone, I opened the refrigerator and was found munching on butter.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Family members, that include my mom, grandma, and uncle. My mom was always cooking in the kitchen and dinner time was my favorite because she would let me help. Every holiday, I would help my grandmother, nana (my mom's mom) make the family’s meal and I was privy to her secret ingredients. My uncle lived with us while I was in elementary school, and he was the chef at Gracie Mansion in New York.

Professionally, Ken Larsen, is the first pastry chef I ever worked for and I learned a lot from him. Some of the recipes I still currently use today. Also, I haven’t met this mentor yet, Margie Lorenzana Manzke, but Republique is my favorite restaurant. I have her pastry book and everything is flawless and equally delicious.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Southern style of cooking is in my bones, but I love French, Italian, and Mediterranean cuisine as well.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I consider my flare for flavors and attention to detail is the most distinguished feature in my work as a chef. Im always pushing myself to try new techniques and mix new flavors.

What are your favorite meals?

I had a Dover sole dish from Republique with brown butter and mashed potato goodness and it was the best thing I’ve ever eaten.

Now a dish that I’ve made! I do a seared Duck breast that’s been marinated in an heard oil, with red wine sauce, goat cheese stuffed potatoes, and garlic roasted hairy co verts. To this day, it’s one of my boyfriends’ favorite meals.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

NICO Kitchen & Bar is a nice warm atmosphere, very friendly and upbeat staff. It's the perfect place to go for happy hour or a pre-show dinner, being that we are attached to NJPAC. Menus wise, there is a little something for everyone whatever your pallate is and we do specials weekly.

We know you have competed in impressive chef shows. Can you tell us a little about your experience?

Being on food network was a dream come true! Of course it was a little nerve racking, being uncharted territory for me, but also leaving my 2 yr. old son for a few weeks. I was very nervous not knowing what to expect, so nervous I cried at the airport when my boyfriend dropped me off. Once I arrived and got to meet the other contestants, it felt like we were all just friends having fun around the kitchen. There was a lot of laughter and so much support for one another.

NICO Kitchen & Bar is located on the premises of NJPAC at 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit NICO Kitchen + Bar - NJPAC and call 973.297.5855.

Photo Credit: Food pictures courtesy of NJPAC; Chef Reed's photo courtesy of Courtney Reed