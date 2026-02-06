Chef Spotlight: Chef Xin Cao of KIWAMI OMAKASE in DUMBO

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Head Sushi Chef Xin Cao has recently joined Kiwami Omakase, an intimate Japanese omakase restaurant set along the picturesque Brooklyn Bridge Park waterfront in DUMBO. At just eight seats, the counter offers a deeply personal dining experience; one now elevated by Chef Xin’s talent and global perspective.

A 20-year industry veteran, Chef Xin’s passion for sushi began at age 16, when he apprenticed under Chef Nobu-San at the acclaimed Kanoyama. Rising through the ranks, he was part of the team when the restaurant earned its Michelin star before going on to serve as Head Sushi Chef at BONDST. He later opened his own East Village restaurant, Unique Omakase, named for his progressive seasonal tasting menus and highly personal approach to omakase dining.

Chef Xin’s style results in an experience that captures the dynamic energy of New York while remaining firmly grounded in Japanese tradition. Specialty dishes include Ikura Tartare, a delicate spring-roll tartlet filled with sweet potato purée and topped with a generous layer of salmon roe, saltwater uni, and shiso flower;Kisu, or Japanese whiting, lightly fried and presented in a dark wood tray, accompanied by yuzu salt, fresh lime, and a proprietary tempura sauce with grated radish; and Unagi, skewered barbecue eel enhanced with shaved foie gras.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Xin about his background, career, and Kiwami Omakase for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Growing up in China, food was always at the center of holidays, family gatherings, and shared happiness. From a young age, I learned that cooking was not just about taste, but about connection, memory, and culture. Those early experiences shaped my lifelong respect for food as a way to share life itself.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My parents were my first culinary mentors, teaching me discipline, preparation, and how to approach life with care and responsibility. Along my professional journey, every chef, colleague, and partner I’ve worked with, especially in sushi, has influenced me in different ways. Each encounter became a source of motivation and continuous learning.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Japanese sushi craftsmanship is the foundation of my work, particularly its respect for ingredients and precision. At the same time, Chinese culinary philosophy, balance, sharing, and depth of flavor, play an important role in my approach. I also embrace global influences, allowing different cultures to naturally blend into my own style.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My work is defined by the fusion of tradition and modern expression, always grounded in respect for technique. Through sushi and omakase, I add my personal perspective while honoring classic forms. Each dish reflects careful preparation, cultural dialogue, and a desire to create something both refined and heartfelt.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is an omakase experience at the counter. It allows direct communication between chef and guest, where trust, timing, and emotion all come together. Every course becomes a shared moment rather than just a dish.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

My restaurant focuses on counter-style omakase, where guests can experience food upon close and in its purest form. Attention to detail, seasonality, and guest experience are central to everything we do. The goal is to offer a one-of-a-kind dining journey that feels personal, thoughtful, and memorable.

Kiwame Omakase is located at 141 Bridge Park Dr, Dumbo Brooklyn, NY 11201. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Ultimate Japanese Omakase Dining Experience in Brooklyn, NY | Kiwami and call 929-236-5360.

Photo Credit: Jason Greenspan