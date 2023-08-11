Celebrate National Prosecco Day 8/13 with Grand Marnier and Cinzano Prosecco Recipes

National Prosecco Day is right around the corner on Sunday, August 13 and what better way to celebrate than with some delicious Prosecco-based cocktails that are not only easy to recreate, but perfect for those looking at new ways to enjoy their wine!

Elevate your Prosecco day celebrations, or any other grand occasions, with our favorite Grand Marnier cocktails like the Grand Mimosa and Grand Gala.

Check out the recipes!

Grand Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

2 oz. Orange Juice

2 oz. Cinzano Prosecco

1 Orange Slice for garnish

Method: Pour all the ingredients in a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with head of an orange slice.

Grand Gala

Ingredients:

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

0.5 oz. Salted Raspberry Puree*

0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

0.25 oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Cinzano Prosecco

1 Dash of Orange Bitters

2 Raspberries

Method: *Let 1 kg of frozen raspberry puree (Boiron) thaw. Combine in a blender 3 gr of kosher, 2 oz. of vodka and the raspberry puree. Shake Grand Marnier, lemon, slated raspberry purée, simple syrup and orange bitter together with ice. Serve straight up in a coupe glass, top with Cinzano Prosecco. Garnish with 2 raspberries on a stick.

For more information on Grand Marnier, please visit https://www.grandmarnier.com/en-us/.

For more information on Cinzano Prosecco, please visit https://www.cinzano.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by the Producer