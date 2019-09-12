Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) will host the first annual Cambridge Cider Social in Technology Square, Cambridge. Experience the tastes of fall as you sample a variety of hard ciders, beers, and seasonal treats. Take in the crisp fall air while enjoying great music and interacting with the community, all to benefit a great cause.



The ALS Therapy Development Institute is excited to be sharing beverages from local cideries and breweries such as: Angry Orchard, Bantam Cider, City Roots Cider, Far From The Tree Cider, Portico Brewing Company and Stormalong Cider. They will also be providing snacks from local businesses Catalyst Café and Cambridge Brewing Company, with more delicious goods to be included at the event. The event will be held in the beautiful courtyard located at 300 Technology Square, adjacent to the ALS TDI research lab.



The Cambridge Cider Social will open at 6:30 p.m. for General Admission ticket holders with a cost of $45 per ticket. Your ticket includes hard cider and beer samples, doughnuts, and a custom Cambridge Cider Social tasting glass for you to keep. Event parking is also included in the ticket cost and will be available at the Technology Square Garage. VIP tickets are available for $65 and will include early access at 5:00 p.m. as well as savory fall snacks from local Cambridge restaurants.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with so many local cideries, breweries, and restaurants for this inaugural event," said Eliza McDonough, Events Manager at ALS TDI. "The Cambridge Cider Social is a fun opportunity to celebrate the season and meet other people in the community, all while supporting vital ALS research."



The Cambridge Cider Social is open to all people ages 21 and older, no one under the age of 21 can be permitted. The event is rain or shine.



All funds raised by this event will support the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on research to find effective treatments for ALS.



To purchase tickets for the Cambridge Cider Social, please visit www.cideranddonuts.com.





