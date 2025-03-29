CENTRADA in Red Bank, NJ Debuts New Menu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: Red Bank, NJ has great entertainment opportunities with Two River Theater, the Count Basie Center for the Arts and other local venues. Dining at Centrada offers an opportunity for inspired cuisine with their new menu. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine for additional coverage of the restaurant.

Centrada Restaurant is thrilled to unveil an exciting new menu, that officially launches in late March, just in time for spring dining.

The menu which is the beginning of an exciting new culinary chapter at Centrada, was developed through a collaboration between renowned Chef Joey Sergentakis and Centrada’s Executive Chef Santiago Mojica.

With a celebrated career spanning Michelin-starred kitchens across the globe, Chef Sergentakis brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic culinary vision to this partnership, infusing Centrada’s offerings with bold flavors and innovative techniques.

Chef Mojica, a seasoned chef based in NYC since 1995, has worked at prestigious institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. Having owned two restaurants in New York City, Chef Santiago specializes in seafood and Latin cuisine, bringing an additional layer of expertise to Centrada’s evolving menu.

Chef Sergentakis’s illustrious background includes working alongside world-renowned chefs such as Daniel Boulud, Philippe Rochat, Alain Ducasse, and Gray Kunz. His tenure as Chef de Cuisine at Café Gray Deluxe in Hong Kong’s Upper House hotel earned the restaurant a Michelin Star,. After over a decade in Asia refining his skills, Chef Joey returned to the U.S. in 2022.

Chef Sergentaki’s influence on the menu introduces a fresh perspective to Centrada’s Latin-inspired cuisine. The new selections will showcase a refined yet vibrant approach, featuring influences from Peruvian and South American flavors while emphasizing functionality for large parties. Guests can expect a curated dining experience that blends Chef Joey’s deep-rooted appreciation for quality ingredients with his mastery of global culinary traditions.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for bold, layered flavors to Centrada through this collaboration,” said Chef Sergentakis. “This new menu is designed to celebrate the dynamic essence of Latin cuisine while incorporating the refined techniques I’ve developed throughout my career.”

The menu collaboration is overseen by Esperto Hospitality and Norman Reola, Vice President of Culinary, ensuring a seamless integration of expertise and innovation. Their leadership provides a strong foundation for the menu’s development, reinforcing Centrada’s commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience.

Centrada has also brought on Walter Derrig-Fennell of Catch NYC fame as its new General Manager. Alongside Head Bartender Amanda Varriale, Derrig-Fennel has developed an innovative new beverage program to complement the restaurant’s refreshed menu. Derrig-Fennel has developed an innovative new beverage program to complement the restaurant’s refreshed menu. The carefully curated cocktail and wine selections will enhance the flavors of the dishes, creating a seamless and memorable dining experience.

Centrada, which originally opened in May 2021, invites both loyal patrons and new guests to experience the debut of the collaborative spring menu by Chef Joey Sergentakis and Executive Chef Santiago Mojica. Reservations are highly encouraged as the restaurant embarks on this exciting new journey. The beautifully decorated 186-seat restaurant with an upscale vibe has a full-service bar with an artisan cocktail program that includes an exotic library of tequilas and mezcal complimenting an amazing craft beer and wine lists. Perfect for the warmer seasons, Centrada has expansive windows opening up the entire first floor to Red Bank’s vibrant downtown street life. There is also a variety of unique dining spaces accommodating parties from 10-100 plus.

Centrada is located at 10 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ (732) 430-2330. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit their website at www.centradarestaurant.com.

Photo Credit: The Social Butterfly

