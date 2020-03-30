CARMEL WINERY'S “SELECTED” SERIES for Value, Variety and Quality for Passover and Beyond

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Bottles of Carmel Wine grace the tables of nearly every home in Israel, enhancing feelings of joy, warmth, openness, and optimism that accompany traditional Friday evening family dinners and all throughout the year. Lucky for us, Israel's largest wine producer is also a top exporter of kosher wines to the United States.

And just because special occasions call for something extraordinary, it's doesn't mean Passover wine can't be affordable and of the highest quality. Carmel's SelecteD Series wines are renowned for their stability, excellence, and value for money. The lineup consists of a several wines and grape varieties including reds, whites, and a Moscato sparkling wine. These easy-to-drink wines possess a young, light and fruity character, and they're ready to be enjoyed with friends and family at the Seder table.

Carmel recently introduced a bold new label to make the SelecteD Series easy to identify at a glance. Look forCarmel's iconic "spies" symbol and gold medal embossed at the top. This fresh design represents the brand's heritage, values, standards of quality, and expertise.

Here's what's new for Passover 2020 from Israel's most historic winery.

SelecteD Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Variety: 100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Growing Region: Shomron

Alcohol: 14.5%

Wine Notes: A dry red wine possessing a fruity, young, and refreshing character. Aromas of red and black plums and coffee.

SelecteD Merlot 2019

Variety: 100% Merlot

Growing Region: Shomron

Alcohol: 14%

Wine Notes: A dry red wine possessing a fruity, young, and refreshing character. Aromas of cherries and dark chocolate.

SelecteD Mediterranean Blend 2019

Varieties: 45% Shiraz, 30% Carignan, 20% Petite Sirah, 5% Viognier

Growing Region: Shomron

Alcohol: 14.5%

Wine Notes: A dry red wine possessing a fruity, light, and refreshing character. Aromas of black plums and forest berries.

SelecteD Emerald Riesling - Chenin Blanc 2019

Varieties: 60% Emerald Riesling, 40% Chenin Blanc

Growing Region: Shomron

Alcohol: 10%

Wine Notes: A semi-dry white wine displaying bright, clear hues with a young, light, and refreshing character. This aromatic wine possesses a delicate, balanced sweetness with aromas of honey, peach, and tropical fruits.

SelecteD Saviognon Blanc 2019

Variety: 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Growing Region: Galilee

Alcohol: 11%

Wine Notes: A dry white wine possessing a light, fruity character with refreshing, balanced acidity and a pleasant citrus finish.

SelectedD Moscato 2019

Variety: 100% Muscat Alexandria

Growing Region: Samson

Alcohol: 5.5%

Wine Notes: This delicate, sweet sparkling wine is bursting with perfumed, floral aromas and flavors reminiscent of peaches and citrus fruits.

With 108 family-run vineyards, Carmel Winery cultivates grapes in the finest wine regions of Israel and operates four wineries: the Central Winery in Zichron Yaacov, the Alon Tavor Winery in the Galilee and the Yatir Winery at Tel Arad in the Negev.

On Carmel Winery:

Israel's largest, most historic winery has continued to upgrade and transform over the past few decades, now producing wines in various series, from mainstream, accessible wines, to premium wines, representing the best wine regions in Israel and earning numerous local and international awards. Among the winery's best-known and most successful product lines are selected, Private Collection, Appellation. Foremost among its high-end lines are Carmel Limited Edition, Carmel Mediterranean and Single Vineyard lines. More labels originating in the finest terroirs are available to delight the oenophile.

All wines from Carmel Winery are certified kosher by B"datz Mehadrin, under the supervision of Rabbi Rubin. To learn more about Carmel Winery, please visit their website at https://carmelwines.co.il/en/.

Photo: Carmel Winery, Israel's Largest and Most Historic Vintner, Launches 2020 Wines, Unveils Striking Updated & Contemporary Look to The U.S. Market





