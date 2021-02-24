CARMEL WINERY Selections for Passover and Beyond from Prized Growing Regions in Israel

No matter where you are for Passover or who you're celebrating with, you'll want to really enjoy the 4 cups of wine at the Seder table commemorating the Israelites' exodus to freedom - especially in 2021!

And what better wines to celebrate with then with Carmel, Israel's iconic brand that stands among the world's most esteemed producers of outstanding kosher wine. As one of the largest wineries in Israel, it represents an elite portfolio of vineyards throughout the country's most prized growing regions.

These wines are produced from sun-kissed grapes grown in the land of Israel, where the terroir and microclimate paired with expert winemaking techniques and technology produce award-winning wines. From dry and crisp, or oaky and fruity, among many varietals - all have the perfect finish to compliment the Seder meal.

"You can't go wrong if you begin where it all began," suggests Gabe Geller, PR Director, Royal Wine Corp., the largest importer of kosher wines and spirits. "Carmel was one of the first wineries in Israel. They bring almost 140 years of know-how to the table, and their wines are consistently acclaimed for high quality and top value."

A variety of excellent Carmel wines has been released in the U.S. just in time for Passover 2021. According to Yiftah Perets Carmel's chief winemaker, "Americans can expect some very exceptional values from Carmel. Some of our Cabernets, for instance, are not only superb choices for Passover and year-round, but they're extremely affordable. These are some of the best wines for the holidays and most popular in Israel."

A great value to watch for is the Selected Cabernet Sauvignon 2019. It's the best- selling series in Israel. This dry red wine from the hills of Shomrom possesses a fruity, refreshing character. It features aromas of red and black plums and coffee. SRP $9.99

One of Perets's top recommendations comes from Carmel's Private Collection, which only recently debuted in the United States market. The Private Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 was crafted from grapes from the famed Galilee region and aged for eight months in oak barrels. It is rich, fruity, and full-bodied with aromas of dark fruit, plums, and oak. This wine has been named best value winner year after year in Israel. SRP $14.99

Appellation Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 was produced from grapes grown in the Upper Galilee and aged in French oak barrels for 12 months. This wine series is from among the best grape growing regions in Israel. The region produces wines of a distinct flavor and character. This dry red is a full-bodied wine with a long finish and distinctive aromas of blueberries, cassis, and eucalyptus. SRP $24.99

CARMEL WINERY

Founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild - owner of the famous Chateau Lafite-Rothschild in Bordeaux - Carmel Winery works with 108 families of wine growers to nurture some 3,500 acres of top vineyards in Israel, from the Galilee and the Golan Heights in the North to the Negev in the South. These vineyards include some of the finest individual vineyard sites in the country. Carmel uses state-of-the-art technology to produce an array of wines that range in style as well as in price point, from entry-level wines to premium bottlings. With 139 years of knowledge, experience, and uncompromising quality, Carmel's wines earn well-respected scores and prestigious awards from the international wine community.

All of Carmel's wines are certified OU Kosher and OU-P. For more information, please visit http://carmelwines.co.il/en/about/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmel Winery