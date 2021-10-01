BWW Review: RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE in Rumson, NJ-A Dining Destination to Relish

A trip to the Rumson, New Jersey area isn't complete until you visit Red Horse by David Burke, the modern American steakhouse and sushi bar. The restaurant is only a few miles from some of the Garden State's favorite beach destinations and it offers exceptional casually elegant dining. It is currently open Tuesday to Sunday at 4:00 for dinner.

The venue features al fresco seating, attractive indoor dining areas, a spacious welcoming bar, and private event space. David Burke's signature cuisine is exquisitely prepared and presented. Service is gracious and attentive making you feel like a very special guest.

We stopped by early on a Saturday evening and enjoyed a meal to relish and remember. There are nightly specials but we opted to enjoy some of Red Horse's signature items. To accompany dinner, the warm, flaky Popovers with sweet butter are a must. There's a nice variety of appetizers that include salads such as Red Horse Salad with Benton's Ham, burrata, asparagus, watermelon, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, sherry mustard vinaigrette and their Little Gem Kale Caesar with aged parmesan, croutons, and parmesan crisp. Guests return again and again to savor their Oysters like their three East Coast and three West coast varietals served on the half shell with cucumber apple mignonette. You'll definitely want to order their wonderfully seasoned Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls with pickled pepper, chili sauce and crispy herbs.

When you move on to the main courses, beef buffs will love the DB "Salt Aged Beef" that uses David Burke's patented Himalayan Salt Aging. Their tender 20-ounce Ribeye is cooked to your exact liking. We highly recommend the Scallop and King Crab entrée. It is a unique dish, a delightful, creative blend of flavors with coconut rice Lap Chuang, mango, snap peas, cashews and chili sauce.

Other tempting entrees include Pork Chop with Sandy Hook Clams Casino flavored with white wine, garlic, bacon and peppers. The menu also features Roasted "Rohan" Duck with foie gras and cornbread torte, ginger pickled fruits, red onion marmalade and pistachios. Their Ginger and Sesame Salmon is accompanied by jumbo asparagus, turmeric carrots, and hen of the wood mushrooms. Diners will like that many of the dishes served at Red Horse have Asian inspired flavors that are real palate pleasers.

Red Horse by David Burke has a carefully curated beverage program with an international fine wine list guided by their in-house sommelier along with well-selected beers, and a tantalizing variety of craft and classic cocktails. Trust your server to recommend beverages to pair perfectly with your meal.

Relax a little longer. There are scrumptious desserts for everyone's tastes. Chocolate lovers will enjoy the Tiny Dancer, a triple chocolate mousse cake, with toasted almonds, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream. The Not So Humble Pie is a luscious key lime pie with candied coconut, raspberries, pineapple jam and gold leaf. On the lighter side is the Macerated Fruit Cocktail with strawberry hibiscus tea and a coconut sorbet.

During dining hours, Red Horse's Sushi Loft has a menu that includes Nigiri/Sashami, and Maki choices such as the Red Horse Roll with salmon, tuna, Hamachi, avocado, caviar, and salmon roe; Shrimp Tempura Roll with shrimp tempura, kanikama (crab stick) cucumber, avocado, and eel sauce; Mango Salmon Roll with salmon, avocado, cucumber, salmon roe, mango; and the Naruto Roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and cucumber wrapped ponzu sauce.

Sunday at the restaurant is Bento Burger night. For just $35 per person from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Sushi Loft, guests can indulge in two Lobster Dumplings, a Spicy Tuna Roll, DB Cheeseburger and the Sesame Caesar and Snow Pea Salad.

Look for Red Horse by David Burke's special schedule of Omakase Dinners like the one Fall Seasonal Omakase on Tuesday, October 5th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

David Burke is one of the best-known and most respected modern American chefs and Red Horse in Rumson is a fabulous credit to his culinary talents. Dining there is a must whenever you are in the area.

Red Horse by David Burke is located at 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ 07760. For menus and more information, visit https://redhorsebydb.com/ or call 732.576.3400.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Horse by David Burke