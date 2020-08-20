BWW Review: NANCY'S TOWNEHOUSE in Rahway NJ â€“ A Taste of Italy and More with Wonderful Al Fresco Dining

Nancy's Townehouse

Nancy's Townehouse is a gem of a restaurant that is distinctive in both character and fine Italian cuisine. It is located in the heart of Rahway, New Jersey's vibrant downtown district very convenient to mass transit and the Union County Performing Arts Center. We stopped by on a Thursday afternoon and thoroughly enjoyed a delicious lunch. The restaurant has created an attractive outdoor setting with excellent service that is an ideal for dining day or night. From Tuesday to Sunday, you can enjoy their well-lit, welcoming venue well into the evening, rain or shine. They also offer free area delivery and, of course, take-out.

Nancy's Townehouse specializes in an array of thin-crust pizzas along with generous portions of their starters and entrees that are sure to please guests. A recent appearance on Barstool Pizza (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2JdcFon7Gs) has given Nancy's Townhouse a new measure of fame in Central Jersey.

Their house "Italian Pie" is extraordinary with ricotta cheese, ground meatballs, and roasted red peppers for a hearty medley of tastes. These are ideal toppings for the perfect crust that make Nancy's Townehouse a standout among New Jersey pizzeria restaurants. There are other savory pies that include the Philly Cheese Steak, Baked Ziti, Hawaiian Pizza, and Veggie Pizza. Or be creative and design your own with a wide choice of toppings.

When you settle in to dine, order some starters. Begin with the Tomatoes and Mozzarella with thick farm-fresh tomato slices, oil, balsamic, and the fresh, fragrant basil grown in a garden box on-site at the restaurant. The Sampler is an excellent table share that includes tender calamari in a light crispy breading, mozzarella sticks, zucchini sticks and tasty wing dings. Other appetizer choices include a Large Family Size Salad, Hot Antipasto, Cold Antipasto, Steamed Mussels in Red or White Wine Sauce, and Cold Scungili Salad.

Bring your appetite! The menu offers a full tempting array of entrees that includes house specialties, pastas, seafood, and chicken. We will be back soon to enjoy dishes like Cavatelli & Broccoli, Eggplant Rollatini, Veal Francaise, Scungili Marina and Chicken Marsala. Bring the children. There's a nice kid's menu that they will love.

Raise a glass. The beverage program with beer on tap and sangria has been well designed to complement the menu and is available for take-out. There are also soft drinks, coffee, tea, espresso and cappuccino.

To finish your summer or on the upcoming busy fall days, we highly suggest you plan a "pizza party." Nancy's Townehouse can offer you all of the delicious items needed to sit back at home, relax and enjoy good food and good company. They also offer a full catering menu for your next event.

When inside dining resumes in New Jersey, our readers will like to know that Nancy's Townhouse has a party room available for events.

The food and wonderful atmosphere of Nancy's Townehouse deserves to be discovered firsthand. People are coming to the restaurant from near and far. Whether you're local to Rahway, or wish to visit the city for a special meal, we highly recommend it.

Nancy's Townehouse is located at 1453 Main Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. Visit their web site at https://www.nancystownhouse.com/ or call 732.388.8100. They are open Tuesday to Friday from 11:30am to 10:00 pm; Saturday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm; and on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nancy's Townehouse

