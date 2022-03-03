BWW Review: KUMI is Midtown's Stylish New Destination with Top Japanese Inspired Cuisine

Kumi, the chic new restaurant located at Le Meridien on West 57th Street, features Japanese cuisine with creative Korean and American touches. Simply stated, you'll love it. With an outstanding beverage program, superb menu choices to suit all tastes, a stunning interior with an open kitchen, and top-notch service, dining at Kumi is a total pleasure. The venue is a relaxing retreat in the heart of Midtown.

We like that Kumi is close to venues that include City Center, Carnegie Hall, Radio City, Rockefeller Center, MOMA, and Central Park West. And it's only a short walk to the Broadway theatres. Bravo to Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) by SBE for bringing Kumi to New York City direct from Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Helming the kitchen is Executive Chef, Anastacia Song who brings a wealth of culinary expertise to her position. She recently commented, "I was inspired to create a menu that matches the bold flavor of New York City and the sophisticated palate of our diners. Kumi's new menu has something for everyone, East-Asian ingredients coupled with Korean flair and best of all our ingredients are all sustainably sourced, providing a feel-good menu to satisfy one's every craving." Song and her team are certainly succeeding.

We visited early on a Thursday evening for dinner. Start by exploring the beverage program. Well-selected wine, beer, sake, spirits and inspired cocktails complement the cuisine. Sip and savor drinks like the Kumi Forever with Tronba Tequila, Japanese Whiskey, Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Creole Bitters and Mole Bitters or the Sakura Dreams made with Plum Wine, Melon, Raspberry, Lemon and Cava.

The food menu offers Classic Starters, Cool Shared Plates, Warm Shared Plates, Salads, Sides, Maki, Nigiri and Sashimi. These selections are all sharable and a great way to kick off your meal and to pair with drinks. The moist, flavorful Shiso Peppers are served warm garnished with Yuzu Yogurt and Bonito. Bluefin Tuna Pizza is a fan favorite with red onion, truffle oil, and ponzu aioli. Japanese dumplings have never been so good with the Wagyu Gyoza with Wings that are full of tender beef. The dish is served with a spicy pickled cabbage, sweet soy, and black vinegar. We'll be back soon for their BBQ Pork Belly Baos!

Sushi lovers have found their home including choices that are traditional and unique. Kumi Rock is the delectable spicy tuna roll with spicy rock shrimp tempura. The Vegan Roll is made with romaine, asparagus, cucumber, assorted seaweed salad and sesame. There's even a sushi roll with a city twist. The NYC has smoked salmon, everything seasoning, pickled red onion, and capers just like the city's popular bagel selection. The Rainbow includes assorted Sashimi, Avocado, and California Roll.

When you move on to the entrees, the choices are tempting. We enjoyed the wonderfully seasoned Green Tea Smoked Chicken with a Nori Potato Gratin and pickled Chili. It is a feast for the eyes and the palate. Kumi is becoming known for their tender beef dishes that include A5 Wagyu Striploin and the Galbi Braised Short Rib served with wild mushrooms, truffle and charred pear. Seafood dishes include Gochujang Glazed Salmon with Sesame Watercress and Miso Glazed Black Cod with Hajikami, Den Miso and Key Lime. Your table can indulge in Shared Plates such as the Tempura Chili Lobster or 32 ounce Tomahawk steak.

Sides to complement any meal include Grilled Eggplant with Sweet Miso and Mozzerella, Nori Fries or Crispy Brussels Sprouts. And Asian inspired desserts top off your meal. From Seasonal Ice Creams and Sorbets to the Kumi Fruit Platter, and the Asian Pear Tartlette, there's definitely something on the menu for your sweet tooth.

Be a part of the distinctive style that is offered at Kumi. Whether you choose to stop by for a drink in the bar and lounge or opt to dine, you will relish the opportunity. It will soon be one of your top choices for drinks and eats whenever you are in Midtown and it's a top choice for theatrergoers.

Kumi is now open Tuesday - Saturday from 5pm-10pm with plans to expand their hours in the future. The restaurant is also available for private events. Reservations can be made via OpenTable and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit www.kumirestaurant.com.

Photo Credit: Spencer Starnes