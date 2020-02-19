BWW Review: KINGS OF KOBE Returns to Hell's Kitchen-Bigger and Better Than Ever

We are big fans of Kings of Kobe. The eatery gained a lot of popularity when it first opened in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in 2017. With the recent opening of their beautiful new location on 42nd Street between 11th and 12th Avenue, the restaurant is ready to serve more guests than every with their delicious fare. Founder and Managing Director, Etai Cinader designed the sleek, yet comfortable restaurant. It has plenty of seating options and a full bar. Whether you are dining solo, enjoying a date night, meeting up with friends or bringing the whole family, Kings of Kobe will soon become one of your favorites on the West Side.

Theatergoers will like the location. It is a convenient bus stop for the M42 and close to Signature Theatre and Upright Citizens Brigade. It's also great for people who are strolling through the neighborhood or visiting the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum.

We stopped by on a Tuesday night before attending a local show. Service was both helpful and prompt. The menu includes a top-notch selection of American Wagyu burgers and hot dogs along with sandwiches, salads, sides, and more. There are choices that are vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free buns are available for all sandwiches.

Indulge and enjoy! Start off with their Mac & Cheese Balls, a perfect table share. Other tempting Starters and Snacks include Street Corn, Wagyu Beef Chili and Jumbo Wings. When you move on to main courses, hot dog lovers will enjoy one of our faves. The Monarque is a tender dog topped with creamy house made cole-slaw, bacon bits, pickles and chipotle BBQ sauce. A signature burger is their Duke of Lux with smoked gouda, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayo. We'll be back for the King's Standard burger with marinated roasted tomatoes, white cheddar, pickles, and cherry pepper mayo. Guests will enjoy the option to build their own burger. Get creative with vegetables, cheeses, and sauces atop your choice of a protein.

While Kings of Kobe has become known for their burgers and hot dogs, guests who wish to eat light will also be pleased with salads like their Hail Caesar Salad or the Warm Bae with warm quinoa, sautéed mushrooms, diced red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, baby arugula, candied pepitas garnished with a champagne vinaigrette.

Sides are the best to go with the menu items. Order a small or large portion. We love their Red Onion Rings and Truffle Fries. Others include Sweet Potato Tater Tots, Sauteed String Beans, and Battered Fries.

The beverage program is ideal to accompany the food menu. There is a nice selection of signature cocktails along with the classics. Sip and savor The Duchess made with Stoli Vodka, muddled cucumber and sage, fresh lime and Peychard's Bitters. The Frisky Whisky is a blend of Toki Japanese Whiskey, muddled basil, lime, and spicy ginger beer. Pair your meal with white, red rose, or sparkling wine. There are draft beers like Allagash, White and Shipyard Monkey Fist, IPA along with canned beers. For those that prefer, have a refreshing soft drink, ice cream float or a luscious milk shake. Join Kings of Kobe for Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. They serve $5 beers, $7 mixed drinks and $9 wines.

Kings of Kobe now serves dinner and weekend brunches with lunch coming soon. Stop by anytime for a drink, snack, or coffee and one of their delightful desserts. The restaurant is not just another burger stop. Their finely curated menu and attractive setting makes it a dining destination.

Kings of Kobe is located at 650 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Their sign, "For the Love of Burgers" says it all. Take out, delivery and group catering is available. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.kingsofkobe.com/ or call 646.370.5121.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kings of Kobe





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories