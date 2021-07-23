BWW Review: DELTA'S RESTAURANT in New Brunswick, NJ for Extraordinary Southern Cuisine

Delta's Restaurant in New Brunswick is treasured for the best authentic southern cuisine, soul food, cocktails, and live music. For more than two decades, people have from near and far to experience outstanding food and gracious hospitality in their attractive, welcoming venue. The city has a vibrant arts and theatre scene, making Delta's perfect for a meal before or after the show.

The menu by Chef Constantino Garcia includes selections that suit all tastes and dietary preferences. Appetizers are ideal table shares and a great way to kick off your meal. The Collard Green Dip is a delicious take on avocado and spinach dip. The dish is topped with a generous portion of melted cheese and it can be served with tortilla chips or with hearty pita chips. Delta's has become known for their Catfish Fingers, moist and spiced to perfection. Other go-to starters include Peach BBQ Ribs, and Wings. You can also enjoy House Salad or the Watermelon Feta Salad.

Entrees are served in generous portions with two sides and a piece of cornbread. Some of the tempting selections include Salmon served baked, blackened or pecan crusted; Smothered Chicken, fried chicken simmered in onion gravy; Beef Short Ribs, BBQ or Bourbon; Catfish; Fried Pork Chop; and Fried Turkey Chop.

Sides round out your meal. The Baked Macaroni and Cheese is a favorite, rich, flavorful and creamy. Savor the moist cornbread, a Delta's specialty that is served with sweet creamery butter. Other sides include Candied Yams, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, String Beans, Collard Greens, Rice and Gravy and more.

The beverage program has been wonderfully designed by the Bar Manager and Mixologist, Armani C. Russell. Cocktails include originals such as Respect Your Elders with substantial tones of Hennessey and the distinctive, soothing sugariness of St. Elders and simple syrup, given a refreshing note of fizz with Italian lemon soda. There are also classic cocktails, sangrias, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Don't miss out on dessert. Delta's serves Banana Pudding from the expert kitchen of Khanisa's Pudding Bar in Easton, PA. The fresh sliced bananas and vanilla pudding have a with a generous swirl of whipped cream, a sliced strawberry garnish, and drizzles of a light yet flavorful banana cream sauce. Other choices include Red Velvet Cake and Sweet Potato Pie by made by Just Pies by Lisa.

Delta's Restaurant is one of a kind. Whether you're planning a friendly gathering, family meal, date night, or just going solo, make it your place to be for extraordinary food and drink.

Delta's Restaurant is located at 19 Dennis St., New Brunswick, NJ, 08902. Visit:

www.deltasrestaurant.com or call 732-249-1551.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Delta's Restaurant Gallery and Broadwayworld