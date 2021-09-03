BWW Interview: GEKKEIKAN SAKE and a Chat with Nick James of Shaw-Ross

Sake is the natural choice when enjoying Japanese food and Asian cuisine. But it can also be a welcome patio sip or delightful for toasting. Whether you're dining out or eating in, you can likely identify one of the oldest and most well-regarded sake brands, Gekkeikan.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of speaking with Nick James, the SVP of Brand Management at Shaw-Ross, the exclusive importer for Gekkeikan since 2016. Born in the UK, Nick has 46 years experience in the Wine & Spirit Industry in international and domestic markets. In addition to his portfolio responsibilities, Nick oversees the brand management team and is also responsible for their development and training. We learned some fascinating facts about Gekkeikan from Nick James.

With over 380 years of history, Gekkeikan is one of the oldest family-owned companies in the world, with 14 generations supporting the business since its 1637 founding in Kyoto by Jiemon Ōkura. The story of Gekkeikan is one of braving hardships and challenges as well as creation and innovation as they shaped the modern understanding of sake.

Most sake brands have names that take inspiration from nature, and Gekkeikan, or "laurel wreath", is an ambitious expression of the company's aspiration to become a "champion of sake". They are the only remaining brewery to have an appointment as Purveyor to the Imperial Household Ministry allowing them to provide sake for the emperor.

Gekkeikan's commitment to quality is a natural fit for Shaw-Ross International importers. Their creative marketing and dynamic sales force has grown the brand by 10% through 2020 and it is currently being exported to over 80 countries. Gekkeikan is the top-selling sake in the US.

Nick pointed out that the sake category has experienced continued growth because Asian foods and fusion cuisine has become very mainstream. He also commented, "Millenials are looking for a new drinking experience. Because there is a craft side to sake, it proves to be an interesting drink to explore."

We asked Nick what a customer should consider when selecting a sake. "Gekkeikan covers the whole spectrum of sake. It depends on what they are eating. Because sake is made with different rice varietals, it has different taste profiles that pair with specific foods."

Gekkeikan's Horin is the company's premium brand, a small-batch microbrew crafted from the king of sake rice varieties that are expertly blended to create a luxurious Junmai Daiginjo. It pairs beautifully with dishes that include branzino or pork buns. The Black & Gold is made similarly to a blended whiskey, is a blend of the best of each fermentation of the Traditional and Haiku sakes, selected by the brewmaster. Serve it slightly chilled to pair nicely with grilled chicken and steamed shellfish dishes.

Gekkeikan sake is widely available at wine and spirit shops and at your local restaurants. For more information, please visit their web site at https://gekkeikan.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Shaw Ross Importers