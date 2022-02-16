BWW Bar Beat-MARGARITAVILLE RESORT TIMES SQUARE for Food, Drink, Good Times and More

This is the time to escape to the warm welcome and tropical splendor of Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Just steps from the bustling theatre district, it's your getaway in Midtown Manhattan. And with National Margarita Day coming up on February 22, you can indulge in delightful varieties of the favorite cocktail.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square has a number of festive restaurant and bar venues that include the Margaritaville Restaurant, Land Shark Bar & Grill, 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar, and their License to Chill Bar. Whether you're in the mood for a drink and light bites or a full satisfying meal, you can find your spot and be inspired to return for another round.

We visited Margaritaville Restaurant just before taking in a show. The eatery has a sweeping view of the cityscape and an interior that combines the trappings of an island tiki bar with well-appointed, eclectic touches that includes a model of the Statue of Liberty raising a colorful drink goblet. Servers are attentive and personable, ready to make food and drink recommendations from their ever-tempting menu.

Their classic Margarita is prepared to perfection, a crisp, tangy cocktail. Creative twists on the drink include their Blueberry Pomegranate Margarita, Feeling Peachy or the Watermelon Margarita. Or sip the 5 O'Clock Somewhere that has the ideal balance of Silver Rum, Paradise Passion Fruit Tequila, Cruzan Hurricane Proof Rum, orange and pineapple juices with house sweet & sour and a splash of grenadine, served on the rocks. Definitely try their frozen concoctions that include Bama Breeze and the Rum Runner. For those that prefer, there's a great selection of wine and beer.

You'll want to experience the menu items with their well-curated Caribbean touches. Dip and share appetizers have delicious house faves like their Appetizer Trio with a generous sampling of our Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders, Caribbean Chicken Egg Rolls and Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Savor a salad and order an entrée such as the fork tender BBQ Ribs or the Jimmy's Jammin' Jambalaya, a Cajun rice dish full of shrimp, chicken and Andouille sausage simmered in a spicy broth.

The Burgers in Paradise menu has choices that are totally cravable. They include the Cheddar BBQ Burger finished with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce and BBQ aioli. Don't miss out on the Garlic Bacon Burger, smothered with Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli and a crispy onion ring.

If you're a dessert lover, like we are, save a room for Key Lime Pie or the rich NY Style Cheesecake and take some extra time to sip your libations.

Visit Margaritaville Resort Times Square and be transported. There's no chance of "wasting away." It's ideal for your next group gathering, date night or drop by solo and enjoy good times!

Read or "Master Mixologist" for Andrew Bateman of Margaritaville Resort Times Square

Margaritaville Resort Times Square is located at 560 7th Ave, New York, NY 10018. For more information on all of their amenities, please visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-times-square or call 212.221.3007.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Times Square