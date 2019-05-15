BODEGAS RAMON BALBOA-Fine Spanish Wines

We recently attended a wine tasting luncheon at New York City's, Manhatta for Ramón Bilbao wines from the Rioja region of Spain. The group's Enologist and Technical Director, Rodolfo Bastida presented fascinating information about the wines and the area. He also guided guests through a vertical tasting.

Rioja born-and-bred, Rodolfo Bastida is a man who likes to push the boundaries. We are impressed by his passion for winemaking. He commented, "Every year, we put our heart into the wines." While Bastida has the utmost respect for the knowledge and experience that comes from tradition, he believes the future lies in trial and exploration. Ever since his first vintage for Ramón Bilbao in 1999, he has pursued the idea of high altitude vineyards giving Tempranillo grapes with more finesse and complexity than, he believes, are found in the lower lying areas of the region. Bastida pointed out that the region benefits greatly from the Atlantic climate and soils of different composition.

Founded 1924 in Haro, Rioja Alta, Bodegas Ramón Bilbao is an internationally recognized brand, admired for its history, innovation and tradition. Known for excellent value and accessibility, Ramón Bilbao has built a small winery empire that includes Mar de Frades (Rías Baixas), Cruz de Alba (Ribera del Duero) and Ramón Bilbao (Rueda).

For the vertical tasting, three vintages of Ramón Bilbao premium Rioja cuvee Mirto celebrating its 20th harvest anniversary were paired side by side with their classic Gran Reservas. All of the Ramón Bilbao wines were truly impressive and they paired beautifully with the delicious luncheon fare at Manhatta. We are pleased to let our readers know that Ramón Bilbao Gran Reserva 2011 and Ramón Bilbao Mirto 2014 are still widely available.

For more information on the fine wines by Ramón Bilbao and to follow them on social media, please visit: https://www.bodegasramonbilbao.es/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas Ramón Bilbao and Marina Kennedy





Related Articles