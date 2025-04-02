BKK Inspired by Thai Street Food Opens in Midtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BKK New York, the new Thai street food inspired restaurant has recently opened in Midtown. It is led by restaurant owners and partners Jeanine and Kate Royce, who previously owned and operated a Thai restaurant in Harlem. The menu from Chef Teerawong “Yo” Nanthavatsiri includes dishes that are rooted in homestyle Thai cuisine, alongside Thai inspired takes on classic New York dishes. The beverage program from Tantai “Tan” Khantachavana features a variety of playful, ingredient forward cocktails

Get to know the menu highlights!

Starters:

-Everything Spring Roll: Glass noodles, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, egg wash, and everything bagel crust with plum sweet sauce.

-Moo Ping: Grilled marinated pork skewers with Jaew dipping sauce.

-Curry Puffs: Seasonal vegetables and curry powder in puff pastry with red curry dipping sauce.

Entrées:

-Shrimp Pad Thai: Rice noodles with tamarind sauce, peanuts, bean sprouts, egg, chives, radish, tofu, and shrimp.

-Kra Pow Gai Kai Dow: Ground chicken, garlic, bird’s eye chili, and Thai basil over rice with a sunny-side-up egg.

-BKK Hot Dog: Chiang Mai sausage on a potato bun with Nam Prik Noom and fries.

-Brisket Sandwich: Thai-spiced brisket on a baguette with Thai spicy beef jus.

-Branzino Tod Num Pla: Whole soy-marinated branzino with caramelized fish sauce and mango cashew nut salad.

-Tom Yum J-O: Thai herb street soup with shrimp and crispy pork.

Cocktails:

-Sticky Situation: Black sticky rice-infused whiskey, Earl Grey syrup, lemon, oat milk, and bitters.

-Paradise Pandan: Rum and brandy with roasted banana, coconut sticky rice cream, coconut water, banana oleo saccharum, and pandan syrup.

-Central Park to Lumphini: Mezcal, fig, apple cider, lemon, and bitters.

-Pushcart Old Fashioned: Peanut butter-washed bourbon, aged rum, pecan syrup, and walnut bitters.

BKK is located at 238 W 56th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BKK

