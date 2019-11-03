BAILEYS RED VELVET by Baileys Irish Cream Debuts in Partnership with Georgetown Cupcake

Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur has rolled out the red carpet for Baileys Red Velvet, a limited-edition offering created in collaboration with the cupcake queens themselves, Georgetown Cupcake founders and sisters Katherine Berman and Sophie LaMontagne. Baileys Red Velvet features the iconic flavor of the shop's number one selling cupcake for a treat straight out of the bakeshop. And this is the perfect season to enjoy this new addition the Baileys Irish Cream collection.

With aromas of freshly baked red velvet cupcakes, sweet cream, and buttery icing, Baileys Red Velvet tastes like fresh chocolate cake, topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder. On the finish, the rich chocolate and creamy icing flavors combine to create a delectably indulgent liqueur that dreams are made of.

"As icons of the modern dessert world, Katherine and Sophie are the masters of what it means to 'treat yourself,'" said Dorothy DeVenecia, Brand Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "Baileys is the Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and the No. 1 Liqueur in the world. Born in Ireland in 1974, Baileys was the first spirit to combine cream with Irish Whiskey and other fine spirits, so we're a brand that appreciates and emphasizes innovation. We can't wait for people to enjoy Georgetown Cupcake's number one selling flavor and combined with our delicious liqueur in one delicious treat!"

To celebrate the limited-edition offering, Georgetown Cupcake will also be serving up non-alcoholic Baileys Red Velvet cupcakes infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at all their locations nationwide as well as online throughout the months of November and December.

Georgetown Cupcake founders and sisters Katherine and Sophie share, "We absolutely love Baileys, so this is a really exciting partnership for us that has been an absolute treat to work on. Red Velvet is not only our original cupcake flavor, but to this day it's chosen by our customers nearly ten to one, so we're so delighted to be able to give fans a whole new way to indulge!"

Baileys Red Velvet is now available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $23.99 for a 750ml bottle while supplies last. Enjoy it over ice or as part of a sweet adult treat, be sure to pick up a bottle before they're gone! Baileys and Georgetown Cupcake encourage treating yourself responsibly.

You can follow Baileys Irish Cream on social media. For more information, please visit their web site at https://www.baileys.com/en-us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baileys Irish Cream and Georgetown Cupcake





