Abby Elliot of THE BEAR Visited Food Bank For New York City's Bronx Wearhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actress Abby Elliot of “The Bear” recently visited Food Bank For New York City’s Bronx Warehouse as a part of Disney’s efforts to support local food bank’s efforts to address summer hunger among children and families in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Abby Elliot toured the warehouse alongside Food Bank For NYC’s President & CEO Leslie Gordon, getting a glimpse into Food Bank For NYC’s work to address food insecurity across the five boroughs. Through Feeding America, Food Bank For New York City, along with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository, will provide approximately 450,000 meals to local families in need across New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Driven by the mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good, Food Bank For New York City harnesses the collective power of its network of food providers, partners, and volunteers to activate the right resources, supports, and expertise across the five boroughs. Food Bank For New York City’s work with more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners provides immediate and reliable access to food and nutrition education, while its economic empowerment programs give people the tools and know-how to improve their financial wellness. Community by community, the organization works together to make progress on a more hopeful, dignified, and equitable future for all. To learn more about Food Bank For New York City’s impact or get involved, visit foodbanknyc.org.

Photo Credit: PictureGroup/FX

Phoro Caption: “Abby Elliot from “The Bear” visits Food Bank For New York City’s Bronx Warehouse with, Food Bank For New York City’s President & CEO Leslie Gordon, Joelle Garguilo, and Sam Champion.”

Comments

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...