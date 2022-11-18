4 NYC Destinations to Watch FIFA World Cup

For all the soccer fans out there, here's four restaurants that are making your group welcome to watch the FIFA World Cup. With great food and drink, these are top spots to enjoy the sporting event.

Rainhas Churrascaria as a great restaurant to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicking off on November 20th. The Queens-based Brazilian steakhouse offers five large TVs and seating space for almost 300, so all soccer fans will be able to celebrate every goal from their favorite team like they're in the stadium. Besides ample, spacious seating and warm-hospitable service, Rainhas Churrascaria offers great bites, craft cocktails, international wines, and champagne to celebrate the excitement of each game! Menu highlights include Rodizio, Small Plates, and drinks that pair perfectly with Brazilian food.

Little Rebel - Located in the East Village is known for being a comfortable two-story craft cocktail bar and restaurant as a new neighborhood staple. Playing homage to iconic pop culture rebels, the bar focuses on high-quality cocktails and comfort foods such as flavored wings (everything bagel, maple waffle or buffalo), short rib croquette, mac & cheese and fried chicken sandwich. The bar's multiple TVs on both floors typically play vintage films- but top sporting events are also a priority with the World Cup games playing throughout the opening hours from 11-2a. With many viewing options for a fun night out while enjoying the games, the second floor on Thursdays opens with a Victorian style room with high ceilings, crown molding, chandeliers and balcony, available for private viewing parties.

Gamehaus - Located at 5-14 51st Avenue in Long Island City is planning to open early for team USA devotees who want to cheer on the red, white and blue for matches so revelers can watch and play! Currently, Gamehaus plans to open 2pm Nov 21st for the USA vs Wales match and again at the same time in Nov 25th for the highly anticipated USA vs England game. Revelers can watch this highly anticipated card in the impressive, recently-opened 5,000 sq ft multi-functional space from El Grupo SN, which features over a dozen large screen TVs alongside its 11-foot tall LED video wall for the ultimate sports watching experience. A menu of over 20 beers from mostly New York City and tri-state local microbreweries feature alongside an array of craft cocktails, mocktails and better bar food elevating comfort classics from Private Chef Tasha Abelson.

Estuary at One15° Marina - This Brooklyn Heights destination will screen every game on its big screens within its lounge, bakery and bar areas during its hours of operation (Wednesday-Friday: 2pm-10pm; Saturday/Sunday 11am-10pm) throughout the World Cup. Soak up World Cup fever with seafood forward, sustainably sourced American food from Executive Chef Dennis Hatzinger (Island Oyster) with signature dishes include Fresh Shucked East Coast & West Coast Oysters with Mignonette and cocktail sauce, Calabrian Shrimp, Lobster Roll and signature Estuary Burger with caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce sandwiched in a brioche bun served with shoestring fries.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com