1776 by David Burke in Morristown, NJ-Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Fundraiser on 9/30

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is kicking off in a big way with our Pink Power Brunch fundraiser at 1776 by David Burke featuring Topgolf Swing Suite. Shop and dine with a purpose at 1776 by David Burke on Saturday, September 30th to help raise funds for the Rippel Breast Center at Morristown Medical Center.

Visit the venue Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. to enjoy a three-course, pink-inspired, delicious brunch menu curated by celebrity Chef David Burke. This year 1776 by David Burke was named one of the Top 30 Best Restaurants in New Jersey by NJ Monthly and 11 Best Morristown Restaurants by Star Ledger.

Also included with brunch is a complimentary signature pink cocktail sponsored by AIX, a superior rosé from Provence’s most celebrated terroirs; and, Ketel One, a super-premium, vodka made in the Netherlands by 11 generations of the Nolet family and preferred by the world’s top bars.

The brunch also includes shopping and “pink” experiences, DJ and a surprise giveaway basket with items from all participating vendors valued at more than $250. A special guest speaker will host the event as well.

Tickets are $125 per person with a portion of proceeds going to the Rippel Breast Center. Book your reservations now! https://1776bydb.com/event/9-30-pink-power-brunch/

The Suites at 76 to the AIX Rosé Experience will be transformed featuring local boutiques, salons experiences, jewelers, artists, DJ Olive “DJ NO REQUESTS”, a 360-booth by TapSnap in our Liberty Lounge. Cool, custom merchandise are just a few of the experiences we will offer with the kickoff brunch.

This event is brought to you by @ms.morrtistown, a hyper-local influencer who promotes all things Morristown and by 1776’s Pass the Crown Around (PTCA), an initiative founded by Sue Vorcheimer, the director of marketing and communications. PTCA is an initiative at 1776 that supports women in business with events and thrilling and trending experiences. Two of those initiatives are the Pink Power Brunch for Breast Cancer and The International Women’s Day Lunch are the two the two big events they hold annually at 1776 in Morristown.

According to breastcancer.org, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held in October every year, aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affects one in eight women in the United States every year and 2.3 million women worldwide. Known best for its pink theme color, the month features a number of campaigns and programs — conducted by groups ranging from breast cancer advocacy organizations to local community organizations to major retailers.



Chef David Burke’s Pink Power Brunch Menu

Appetizer – choose one:

Watermelon Carpaccio, kalamata olives, feta, balsamic

Shrimp Ceviche, grapefruit

Main – choose one:

Beet Risotto with goat cheese, gold leaf

Pomegranate Glazed Airline Chicken Breast, sweet potato puree and roasted brussels sprouts

Herb Seared Salmon, rainbow swiss chard, pink peppercorn chardonnay sauce

Dessert:

Pink Velvet Cake, raspberries

Pink Cocktails:

Mima Mule

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka, fresh lime, ginger beer, grapefruit peel and lime wheel

Rose Sangria

AIX rose, peach liquor, triple sec marinated fruit, ginger ale

Pink Lady

Ketel One Grapefruit Vodka, maraschino liqueur, strawberry, topped with Prosecco

For more information on 1776 by David Burke, please visit https://1776bydb.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by 1776 by David Burke