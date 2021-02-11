Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

NYC Restaurant Week is Extended to 2/28

NYC Restaurant Week is Extended to 2/28

Feb. 11, 2021  

Good news! NYC Restaurant Week this winter has been extended to Sunday, 2/28. It may be a different this year, but eateries all around the city are offering take-out and delivery menus that will satisfy all of your cravings for the very best meals. With more than 570 participating restaurants across all five boroughs, there's something for everyone!

You can order lunch or dinner for just $20.21. Note that taxes, drinks, and gratuity are not included. It is also suggested that you be well informed as to when each restaurant will offer their specials. Reservations are now open for this popular event so make your plans!

Support your favorite spot or discover a new restaurant and coordinate your meals. NYC Restaurant Week is a deal that simply can't be beat. While the Week has been reimagined, it is still a very special time for you to savor top cuisine. After all, New York City continues to be a world-class dining destination that features a plethora of tastes, styles, and menus that are prepared by the finest chefs.

For more information, visit NYC The Official Guide: https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYC & Company


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Max von Essen
Max von Essen


Related Articles
fairlife nutrition plan for Creamy and Light Shakes Photo

fairlife nutrition plan for Creamy and Light Shakes

Review: WILLOW for Outstanding Vegan Dishes in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC Photo

Review: WILLOW for Outstanding Vegan Dishes in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC

Soup is Definitely Good Food-Check out NJs 6 Best Bowls to Warm Your Winter Photo

Soup is Definitely Good Food-Check out NJ's 6 Best Bowls to Warm Your Winter

KETEL ONE has Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes to Love Photo

KETEL ONE has Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes to Love


From This Author Marina Kennedy