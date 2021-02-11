NYC Restaurant Week is Extended to 2/28

Good news! NYC Restaurant Week this winter has been extended to Sunday, 2/28. It may be a different this year, but eateries all around the city are offering take-out and delivery menus that will satisfy all of your cravings for the very best meals. With more than 570 participating restaurants across all five boroughs, there's something for everyone!

You can order lunch or dinner for just $20.21. Note that taxes, drinks, and gratuity are not included. It is also suggested that you be well informed as to when each restaurant will offer their specials. Reservations are now open for this popular event so make your plans!

Support your favorite spot or discover a new restaurant and coordinate your meals. NYC Restaurant Week is a deal that simply can't be beat. While the Week has been reimagined, it is still a very special time for you to savor top cuisine. After all, New York City continues to be a world-class dining destination that features a plethora of tastes, styles, and menus that are prepared by the finest chefs.

For more information, visit NYC The Official Guide: https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYC & Company