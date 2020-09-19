Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Joyce Launches the #DoIt Challenge in Honor of National Dance Day 2020
Grab your quarantine buddies, pets, friends, and family to learn Chloe x Halle’s original challenge.
Happy National Dance Day 2020! Even though everyone is celebrating from a distance this year, The Joyces showing you how they #DoIt!
Show them how YOU #DoIt! Grab your quarantine buddies, pets, friends, and family to learn Chloe x Halle's original challenge.
Have fun and don't forget to tag @thejoycetheater!
Watch the video below!
