VIDEO: The Joyce Launches the #DoIt Challenge in Honor of National Dance Day 2020

Grab your quarantine buddies, pets, friends, and family to learn Chloe x Halle’s original challenge.

Happy National Dance Day 2020! Even though everyone is celebrating from a distance this year, The Joyces showing you how they #DoIt!

Have fun and don't forget to tag @thejoycetheater!

Watch the video below!

