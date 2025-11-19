Review: COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET at The Joyce Theater-Exquisite

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We attended the exhilarating opening night of the two-week engagement of Complexions Contemporary Ballet at The Joyce Theater. This is the Company’s 31st annual season and performances will continue through 11/30. The shows are not to be missed. The good news for our readers is there are three different programs so you can enjoy the company’s exquisite talents more than once.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet is under the direction of Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. In his opening night address to the audience, Richardson graciously thanked all the individuals and organizations that have made the success of the company possible. He also expressed a deep appreciation for the dancers. Richardson further pointed out that Complexions is putting an emphasis on dance education to ensure the future of their contemporary ballet style.

We attended Program A. It opened with the World Premiere of Imagine Joy, a true celebration of dance. It features choreography by Dwight Rhoden; music by Beethoven and Samuel Barber with additional sound design by Patrick Doran Sheeran and Cory Folta; costume design by Charlene Darch; and lighting by Michael Korsh. Clad in golden and flesh tone costuming, the full company performed this mesmerizing piece. Your imagination will be tantalized by Imagine Joy that features intricate partnering along with seemingly impossible lifts and turns. Whether the dancers are performing singularly, in pairs, or as a full ensemble, the dance demonstrates their distinctive talents and proves to be inspirational.

The program continued with Honestly, a solo finely performed by Vincenzo Di Primo. The dance is making its New York Premiere and features choreography by Dwight Rhoden; music by Danny Hathaway; lighting design by Michael Korsch; and costume design by Christine Darch. DiPrimo’s demanding performance thrilled the audience as it showcased his natural grace and athleticism.

The third piece of Program A, Young Lovers is a stunning World Premiere. It portrays romance and affection in its many forms. The full company presentation enjoys choreography by Houston Thomas; layers of music by Jeff Buckley, Tarka Blue, India & MAW; lighting design by Aja M. Jackson; and costume design by Christine Darch. The company was dressed in various shades of red and the choreography displayed exceptional partnering. The passionate, nimble movements of the dancers were captivating from the first minute to the last.

After a brief intermission, the full company returned to treat the audience to a Company Premiere, Midnight Riff. This high-energy, colorful piece has a vibrancy that evokes the jazz clubs of yesteryear. The lively choreography is by Dwight Rhoden assisted by Larissa Gerszke, and Clifford Williams; music by Nancy Wilson, Mary Lou Williams, New York Voices, Manchester Craftsmen’s Group; lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker, and costume design by Christine Darch. Familiar songs such as “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “On a Clear Day” set the mood for Midnight Riff that showcased the troupe’s dance mastery of upbeat rhythms and their versatility. The piece is dedicated to the remarkable women of jazz such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nina Simone, Dinah Washington and Mary Lou Williams. These women's artistry has been impactful for generations of musicians.

A standing ovation for Complexions Contemporary Ballet. They are dancers that demonstrate a command of their art as they perform innovative choreographies that fascinate dance lovers and many more. The company includes Bilgude Ariunbold, Jordon Beasley, Aeron Buchanan, Michael Cherry, Jillian Davis, Angelo De Serra, Chloe Duryea, Joe Gonzalez, Aristotle Luna, Marissa Mattingly, Laura Perch Villasmil, Jasmine Robinson, Imani Sailers, Lucy Stewart, Manuel Vaccaro, and Drazen Wilmers (apprentice). To learn more about the company, please visit Home | Complexions.

Tickets for Complexions Contemporary Ballet are priced $17–$82 (including fees) and can be purchased at www.joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

Photo Credit: Austin Richey

