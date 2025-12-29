DANCE REFLECTIONS by Van Cleef & Arpels Returns to New York for Second Festival

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels presents its second program in New York City running Feb. 16—Mar. 21, 2026. Founded in 2020, Dance Reflections is dedicated to cultivating global artistry and awareness of choreographic culture and education.

The mission of Dance Reflections, propelled by Van Cleef & Arpels’ Director of Dance and Culture Programs, Serge Laurent, is to support and share the voices of artists and artistic institutions through movement. Since the first Dance Reflections Festival in 2023, the program’s network now consists of more than 60 partners from 17 countries, growing new audiences annually through choreographic heritage and diverse works. “We hope that this new program will enable a growing audience to discover a universe whose richness, still often underrecognized, has captivated and inspired our Maison for over 80 years,” says President and CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels Catherine Renier in the program foreword.

Spanning 20 shows, historic works such as Merce Cunningham’s Biped (1999) and Travelogue (1979) and Trisha Brown’s Set and Reset (1983) meet fresh contemporary creations and recreations, such as Jan Martens’ The Dog Days Are Over 2.0 (2014), Leïla Ka’s Maldonne, and Benjamin Millipied’s Romeo & Juliet Suite.

Choreographic directors and creators within Dance Reflections’ programming schedule includes: Nacera Belaza, Lucinda Childs, Leïla Ka, Hervé Koubi, Jan Martens, Benjamin Millepied, Robyn Orlin, Christos Papadopoulos, Soa Ratsifandrihana, Alessandro Sciarroni, Noé Soulier, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, and (LA) Horde in collaboration with Ballet National de Marseille.

The performances take place throughout the boroughs of New York City at partnering venues including proscenium theaters such as The Joyce Theater, New York Live Arts, NYU Skirball, and New York City Center, as well as dynamic spaces including Park Avenue Armory, BAM, Perelman Performing Arts Center, L’Alliance New York, and the Guggenheim, which housed this year’s press conference.

“We are thrilled to return to New York for the second edition of the Dance Reflections Festival by Van Cleef & Arpels. Building on our extensive dance partnerships and the energy of our first New York Festival in 2023, this year’s program is particularly rich, bringing together an extraordinary group of artists and an expanded network of partners across the city," says Laurent. "Beyond the joy of returning to New York and reconnecting with its audiences, this Festival is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of contemporary dance and to encourage dialogue between artistic voices that continue to shape its future.”

Through Dance Reflections, Van Cleef & Arpels expands beyond the fine jewelry brand name into a growing phenomenon of cultural expression. “We hope that this second Dance Reflections Festival fosters dialogue between these diverse influences and will inspire the articulation of new choreographic languages in the days to come,” says Laurent in the program foreword.

Photography Credit: Ben Mckeown, courtesy of the American Dance Festival, Cesar Milton, Agathe Poupeney