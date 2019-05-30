Martha Graham Dance Company To Offer Two Free Performances at Rockefeller Center

The Martha Graham Dance Company, a leader in the development of contemporary dance for nearly a century, will host two free public performances of its acclaimed 1933 work "Ekstasis," presented in collaboration with Frieze New York and Tishman Speyer as part of the inaugural Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center. The performances will take place outdoors, amidst sculptures that are on display as part of at Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, June 5th at the Center Plaza at Rockefeller Center, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan. Performances will take place at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Today's Graham Company showcases Graham's mid-century modern classics alongside newly commissioned dances by contemporary artists. "Ekstasis," is one of Graham's most sculptural, modernist works and will be danced by Graham soloist, Anne Souder. Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center is a largescale free public art installation featuring 20 sculptures by internationally-recognized artists including Nick Cave, Aaron Curry, Jose Dávila, Walter De Maria, Rochelle Goldberg, Goshka Macuga, Ibrahim Mahama, Joan Miró, Paulo Nazareth, Jaume Plensa, Pedro Reyes, Kiki Smith, Sarah Sze, and Hank Willis Thomas.

"Ekstasis" is a performative component of a full schedule of programming taking place as part of Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center, presented in collaboration with Frieze New York and Tishman Speyer. Family programming, al fresco dining, and additional live artistic performances will take place throughout the duration of the free public art installation.

Curator Brett Littman, Director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in Long Island City, selected and placed the new and significant artworks for the sculpture installation, which are all presented by world-leading galleries. Designed to work in context with the art and architecture already at Rockefeller Center, Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center creates a massive, free indoor-outdoor display that gives visitors the opportunity to experience, enjoy, and interact with the work of renowned artists free of charge, without tickets or time constraints. Visitors can learn more about the works from a free audio tour available on the Frieze app.

For a map identifying where all the sculptures are located and for a full schedule of events, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or download the Frieze app via iTunes.





