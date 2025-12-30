JOHNNY LOVES JOHANN and More Come to Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival at the Guggenheim

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

See excerpts of Johnny Loves Johann, a new work uniting violinist Johnny Gandelsman with choreographers John Heginbotham, Caili Quan, Jamar Roberts, and Melissa Toogood. This performance pairs Gandelsman's unique interpretation of Bach's Cello Suites-performed live on violin-with original choreography performed by its creators, celebrating the humanity and dance at the center of this iconic music.

The performance will take place at the Guggenheim New York on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Also featured are two works by Omar Román de Jesús with his company BOCA TUYA. In Los Perros del Barrio Colosal, power dynamics intertwine with the raw essence of human nature, seen through the eyes of street dogs who are hungry, territorial, and relentless. This work unravels a visceral tale of dominance and submission, questioning who leads and who follows in the unending cycle of survival and control. Brimming with energy and wit, Los Perros pulls audiences into its vibrant, chaotic world with humor and unrelenting charm. In a world that often seeks to stifle individuality, Like Those Playground Kids at Midnight stands as a beacon of defiance, encouraging all to embrace their uniqueness and challenge the boundaries that confine them. Traversing the enigmatic landscapes of desire, identity, and aspiration, it advocates for the liberation of the soul.

Amy Kolling, Senior Director for Artistic and Production at Carolina Performing Arts, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will moderate the discussion with the creators.

