International Cellists Unite In Support Of Ukraine On Independence Day Of Ukraine 8/24

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, has gathered cellists from around the world in a musical tribute dedicated to those who have fought and sacrificed for freedom in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24th of this year. August 24 marks not only the 6-month marker from the start of the war, but more importantly is Independence Day of Ukraine. CelloBello will host several events, including the premiere of an internationally-collaborative music video, a livestream conversation with Ukrainian musicians, and a live conversation with cellists who participated in the project.

The new music video features renowned cellists Mike Block (USA), Paul Katz (USA), Zlatomir Fung (USA), Elena Korableva (Russia/USA), Petro Sokach (Ukraine/Norway) and Glib Sasko (Ukraine) in a music video of a newly-commissioned arrangement by Mike Block that contains a Ukrainian folk song and the State of Ukraine Anthem. The video is set to premiere on CelloBello's YouTube Channel at 12 noon (EDT) on Wednesday, August 24. The link to that video can be found here:

Ukrainian cellist Petro Sokach, now living in Norway and helping Ukrainian refugees was drawn to this project as it was an opportunity to send a message to people around the world, especially Ukrainians. "We, as Ukrainians not living in Ukraine always feel guilty about not being there. No matter how much we do, it never feels like enough. This was an opportunity to participate in something I know will touch Ukrainians, and hopefully many others," Sokach said.

Livestreamed Conversation with Kyiv Contemporary Music Days (KCMD) Co-Founder and Team Members in Kyiv

In addition to the video release, CelloBello will host a livestream conversation with members of Kyiv Contemporary Music Days (KCMD), an organization that has pivoted its work since the start of the war to focus on cultural diplomacy, awareness of Ukrainian music, the plight of classical musicians in Ukraine throughout the war, and raising funds to support basic needs of classical musicians now living in Ukraine. This presentation and conversation will be livestreamed on CelloBello's YouTube Channel at 1pm (EDT) on August 24.

Albert Saprykin, Co-Founder of Kyiv Contemporary Music Days stated this in a recent interview: "When we are talking about music and art, we are talking about the people. But the people, I'm sorry to say this so frankly, are dying here in Ukraine. Some of them don't have water. Some of them are raped. Some of them are sheltered within their own buildings. As artists, as humans, the most important thing for us is the war to be over." The article goes on to say that Saprykin "considers the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to destroy the country's culture and political sphere." (Field Notes - Berlin) CelloBello's music video will encourage viewers to donate to KCMD's Ukrainian Classical Musicians Support Fund.

Following the release of the music video and conversation with leaders from KCMD and Ukrainian Classical Musicians Support Fund, CelloBello will host a conversation with cellists that participated in the music video. This event will be livestreamed at 2:30 pm (EDT) on August 24 also on the CelloBello YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/CelloBello). The conversation offers the opportunity to explore in words what this musical collaboration was all about.

"CelloBello has become a global community of cellists, musicians and human beings and we prize the world's rich artistic heritage. The artists in this video came together to advance the belief that among artists, there are no borders, and to condemn this act of aggression on Ukraine," said Paul Katz, Founder and Artistic Director. CelloBello's Executive Director, Robert Rund, added, "we strive to be a beacon of peace and harmony, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with all musicians, artists, and organizations around the world who share these values. Our hearts are broken for the people of Ukraine, and we show our support and embrace them in the best way we know how."

Russian cellist Elena Korableva, now living in the U.S., knew from the start that she wanted to participate in this project. "It means a lot to me as a Russian citizen to be able to show my support for the Ukrainian people," said Korableva. "I just want to bring beauty into the world, and don't want to be associated with destruction and bringing death. It is very important that I could do this. It is a very small thing I can do, and playing the cello is my voice," Korableva added.

CelloBello is a music education platform dedicated to leveling the playing field in classical music, nurturing and strengthening the individual cellist and a global cello community through free online instruction and advice from renowned cellists and teachers. CelloBello envisions a world where all cellists, regardless of location, race, socio-economic status or ability level, will have access to the highest level of musical instruction, inspiration and interaction. For more information, visit www.cellobello.org, or reach out by email to events@cellobello.org.