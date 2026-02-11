BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL to Play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for One Night Only

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Direct from London’s West End, BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL will play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for one performance only. The production will take the stage Sunday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 13 through the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street and online at sheas.org.

Featuring the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, the musical incorporates songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “It’s All Coming Back to Me,” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” as well as “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.” The production includes an eight-piece rock band accompanying the cast.

The stage adaptation, with book, music, and lyrics by Jim Steinman, is directed by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed. The creative team also includes choreographer Xena Gusthart, set and Costume Designer Jon Bausor, video designer Finn Ross, lighting designer Patrick Woodroffe, sound designer Gareth Owen, and orchestrator Steve Sidwell.

BAT OUT OF HELL – THE MUSICAL has previously played the Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum, Dominion Theatre in London, CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, and New York City Center, as well as touring internationally. The show received the UK’s Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and earned multiple WhatsOnStage Award nominations.

The musical follows Strat and Raven in a dystopian city where a rebellious group known as the Lost challenges authority. The story is set to the rock score that helped make Bat Out of Hell one of the best-selling albums in history.