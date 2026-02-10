David Eckstrand To Star as 'Sir' in In TETCNY's Production Of THE DRESSER

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor David Eckstrand has been cast as Sir, the Actor-Manager trying to hold himself and his theatre company together as bombs explode around the WWII English in TETCNY's production of The Dresser by Ronald Harwood.

He joins actor James R Franklin, who will portray his long-suffering Dresser of the title, who jokes, pleads, and does all he can to get his employer back onto the stage just once more.

The comedy drama will have original music and sound by Flynn Ayers (a double BroadwayWorld Award winner in 2026).

The play will be performed at MUCCC (winner of the Broadway World 2026 Favorite Local Theatre) from July 24th to August 1st, 2026. Check out their website for dates, times, and prices. Tickets should go on sale in May 2026.