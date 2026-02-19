SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Shea’s 710 Theatre 2026-2027 Season

The season includes MEAN GIRLS, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, MISS HOLMES, HAIR, SWEENEY TODD, and more.
Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the 2026–2027 lineup at Shea's 710 Theatre in partnership with MusicalFare Theatre, Second Generation Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, and D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre. Subscriptions for both the Frey Electric and MusicalFare seasons are now available.
“Our partnerships with MusicalFare, Second Gen, Kavinoky, and Road Less Traveled showcase the depth of Western New York's creative talent while delivering exceptional entertainment experiences for our audiences,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “With this exciting season at Shea's 710 Theatre, we continue to build on our commitment to energize Buffalo's Theatre District as a vibrant destination for arts, culture, and community.”
In September 2025, Shea’s 710 Theatre completed a $5 million renovation that included a new two-story lounge and cabaret, updated restrooms and concessions, a renovated box office, and a new outdoor patio on Main Street. The venue has reported a 121 percent increase in paid attendance during the 2025–2026 season.
A three-show Frey Electric season package is available for $165.50.
Produced by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
January 14–31, 2027
Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions
April 2–11, 2027
Produced by Second Generation Theatre
June 3–20, 2027
Second Generation Theatre Executive Director Kristin Bentley said the company will present the regional premiere of MEAN GIRLS. Katie Mallinson, Executive Artistic Director of D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, said the company will stage THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL as part of its continued collaboration with Shea’s 710 Theatre. Road Less Traveled Productions Artistic/Executive Director Scott Behrend confirmed the company will return with Miss Holmes.
In its second season in residence downtown, MusicalFare will present five productions. A five-show subscription package is available for $272.50.
September 17–October 4, 2026
October 22–November 8, 2026
November 28–December 20, 2026
March 4–21, 2027
April 29–May 16, 2027
Randall Kramer, MusicalFare’s Artistic and Executive Director, said the company looks to build on its first season at Shea’s 710 with a diverse slate of musicals and continued audience access initiatives.
Subscriptions to both the Frey Electric and MusicalFare 2026–2027 seasons are now available. Subscriber benefits include locked-in pricing, priority seating, early access to additional tickets, and ticket exchange opportunities.
Videos