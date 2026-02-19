SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Shea’s 710 Theatre 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the 2026–2027 lineup at Shea's 710 Theatre in partnership with MusicalFare Theatre, Second Generation Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, and D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre. Subscriptions for both the Frey Electric and MusicalFare seasons are now available.

“Our partnerships with MusicalFare, Second Gen, Kavinoky, and Road Less Traveled showcase the depth of Western New York's creative talent while delivering exceptional entertainment experiences for our audiences,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “With this exciting season at Shea's 710 Theatre, we continue to build on our commitment to energize Buffalo's Theatre District as a vibrant destination for arts, culture, and community.”

In September 2025, Shea’s 710 Theatre completed a $5 million renovation that included a new two-story lounge and cabaret, updated restrooms and concessions, a renovated box office, and a new outdoor patio on Main Street. The venue has reported a 121 percent increase in paid attendance during the 2025–2026 season.

Frey Electric 2026–2027 Season at Shea’s 710 Theatre

A three-show Frey Electric season package is available for $165.50.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Produced by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

January 14–31, 2027

Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions

April 2–11, 2027

MEAN GIRLS

Produced by Second Generation Theatre

June 3–20, 2027

Second Generation Theatre Executive Director Kristin Bentley said the company will present the regional premiere of MEAN GIRLS. Katie Mallinson, Executive Artistic Director of D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, said the company will stage THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL as part of its continued collaboration with Shea’s 710 Theatre. Road Less Traveled Productions Artistic/Executive Director Scott Behrend confirmed the company will return with Miss Holmes.

MusicalFare 2026–2027 Season at Shea’s 710 Theatre

In its second season in residence downtown, MusicalFare will present five productions. A five-show subscription package is available for $272.50.

HAIR

September 17–October 4, 2026

SWEENEY TODD

October 22–November 8, 2026

FROZEN

November 28–December 20, 2026

THE WEDDING SINGER

March 4–21, 2027

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

April 29–May 16, 2027

Randall Kramer, MusicalFare’s Artistic and Executive Director, said the company looks to build on its first season at Shea’s 710 with a diverse slate of musicals and continued audience access initiatives.

Subscription Information

Subscriptions to both the Frey Electric and MusicalFare 2026–2027 seasons are now available. Subscriber benefits include locked-in pricing, priority seating, early access to additional tickets, and ticket exchange opportunities.