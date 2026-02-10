BWW Q&A: Marcus Phillips Talks KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Shea's Buffalo Theatre & West Herr Auditorium

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KIMBERLY AKIMBO will make its Buffalo and Rochester debuts this March. Performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre run March 17-22 and at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre March 24-29.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

How did you prepare for your role as 'Seth' in KIMBERLY AKIMBO?

Luckily I got to understudy this role, as well as the other teen boys for a little over a year! With that came a lot of downtime and all you could do is focus on what makes these teens function the way that they do. With Seth in particular it wasn’t that hard because he and I share that “misfit” gene where we don’t always fit in. The challenge was locking into not being socially aware about how I’m affecting others and how they’re affecting me. Seth is a socially awkward, blunt kid who says what he wants when he wants. And as an actor, our job is to be present and react truthfully under our circumstances. So when you have this character who takes a beat to understand what’s going on, it creates a whole new ballgame.

What attracted you to the role of 'Seth' in this production?

I was hooked as soon as I heard Seth sing, “The action’s at the mall,” in the first 30 seconds of the show. I could hear a sense of longing in that line and immediately related to it. Hanging out at the mall was a big thing for other kids growing up in my city, but I wasn’t one of them. I actually don’t know if I was ever invited to a mall hangout. Not out of any hate and “ew,” although I did have a nickname of booger boy in elementary school…but more of I just wasn’t around when those plans were made. So I could hear that line and instantly see him realizing that that’s where everyone else is and he’s not.

How does the character 'Seth' contribute to the overall story of KIMBERLY AKIMBO?

Kimberly and Seth both find each other in a moment where they really just need a friend. They both happen to be outcasts for their particular quirks and they lean into them. Seth sees Kim as just a normal teenager who has a condition, and Kim enjoys being around Seth.

How do you personally connect with your character 'Seth'?

We’re alike in more ways than I’d like to admit. His obsession with word puzzles and anagrams is equal to me nerding out on superheroes and movies. Also, just growing up I often had moments of not feeling included in everything so I can understand his inner turmoil, when he recognizes it.

What impact do you think the themes of KIMBERLY AKIMBO have on its audience?

I would hope that our show leaves everyone with a bigger understanding of how lucky we are to just live. Life can be filled with so many reasons to turn sour but there’s so much beauty in the people around you and in yourself. Lead with compassion and compassion will find you.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Simple. It’s a FUN TIME! You’ll never stop laughing or smiling. The songs are beautiful, Kim’s family has outlandish antics, and when have you seen ice skating on a stage?! Some say we’re better than Disney on Ice but I can’t cite my sources.