Review: EXIT STRATEGY at Road Less Traveled Theater

Intrigue, angst and raw emotions run rampant in the dazzling new production of Ike Holter’s Exit Strategy now playing at Buffalo’s Road Less Traveled Theater. Against the gritty backdrop of a failing inner city Chicago High School, a staff of teachers and a lone student prepare for the demise and closure of an institution that holds lifetimes of stories and inner demons.

Artistic Director Scott Behrend has returned to the Director’s seat for this play by the author who wrote The Light Fantastic, presented by RLTP in 2024. Behrend has an A-List cast at his disposal that gives 100% realism to their portrayals. Based up real life Chicago school closures in 2013, Holter has fashioned a crew that is relatable, vulnerable and tough. The language is coarse, the setting is shabby and the devotion to the greater good is always on display.

Our Vice Principal Ricky is meeting with the staff before the school year commences to break the news that this will be the final year before the building is shuttered and demolished. The last teacher to hear the news is the tough as nails Pam, who suffers no fools, including Ricky. She cuts through his spiel to state it like it is..no candy coating this story. Pam has been around the block, with her personal life in tatters, and knows this is the end of the road for her. But upon exiting the office, she kills herself.

Day 1 of classes has the teachers gather in the faculty room, just like they do every year. But no one cares about each other’s summer escapades. Luce (Alex Garcia) is Ricky’s secret boyfriend. Gabriella McKinley is the bubbly and sassy Sadie. David Mitchell is the by the books sage Arnold. And Lissette DeJesus-Wrafter is the fiesty Latina, Jania.

Coping with Pam’s death puts a pall over the already dark cloud of the school’s closing. Arnold is appears indifferent, while truly battling the loss of Pam, his girlfriend of sorts. When student Donnie is threatened with suspension, Ricky takes a different tack, and instead of suspending him, takes him under his wing to help unite the entire school into fighting to keep it open.

Sean Ryan, well known to Buffalo stages for his musical theatre roles, gives an awesome portrayal of the too Caucasian, WASPY man in charge. Ryan is earnest in his performance, while being nerdy and uncomfortable with the inner city sanctum. Ryan firmly anchors the entire cast. Despite his perceived authority, Ricky holds little power and must win over his staff. Ryan's transition was untterly convincing and completely credible.

The opening scene with Pam, played brilliantly by Diane DiBernardo, sets the tone for the heightened drama that comes with these two very different personalities. DiBernardo is a caustic angry presence from the outset..the type that is feared by student and coworker. Her venom is real and her actions ring true, just as anyone who has taught in an inner city school. It’s a pivotal role that she deftly handles with a dignity that complements her rough around the edges nature.

McKinley is truly a joy to watch, as she exudes positivity with a sense of tough cynicism. She lands laughs with both her delivery and physicality. Her character allows the debate to arise whether keeping the students engaged with snacks is worth it, or is it bribery, and will the end result still be the same? Either way, McKinley is a powerhouse to be reckoned with. DeJesus-Wrafter is a colorful personality, both inside and out. Just think of your favorite Spanish teacher who lives life fully to a Latin beat. And when she bonds with Luce, the energy is highly charged. Garcia brings a humanity to the part of a loving boyfriend who only wants Ricky to succeed.

Mitchell turns out a performance with an inner turmoil that is palpable. His Arnold strives to maintain dignity and decorum, but struggles with Pam’s death. Holter writes a beautiful dream like scene for the two to be reunited briefly, and Mitchell and DiBernardo tug at each other’s emotions in a way that screams vulnerability for both halves. The effect was pivotal and sensitively staged and acted.

Steven Maiseke is the wild card as student Donnie. He lives the life of the crumbling teen who is destined to drop out of High School and live among the rubble of a school building that was full of broken dreams. Should he even be involved in this venture triggered by the staff? Maiseke wonderfully embodies the street smart and energetic teen, bringing a true to life portrayal to the down trodden character. As he helps Ricky to rally the masses, hope springs eternal..well more fleeting..since even a march through the city fails to save the school.

A fantastic set design by Collin Ranney is beautifully lit by Lighting Designer John Rickus. Sound and Projection Designs by Katie Menke were key to setting the mood. A video on a TV monitor shone the spotlight on news stories delineating the plight of failing schools and creatively interspersed clips of Martin Luther King’s speeches, with national and even local Buffalo news stations stories. That small TV screen ultimately morphed into full stage projections that overtook the entire stage, portending doom.

Behrend and Assistant Director Dwight Barlow allow the emotions to run high, with loud arguments and speaking over others to convey the rawness of the story. The cast functions as a tight ensemble at every turn to bring these characters to life. The final scene is cold and dusty as the staff line up face forward to witness the demolition. Hope is gone and our sole student appears alone, center stage with a silent scream. The dreams for something brighter instead are shattered. It is left unclear what life will bring for all those affected.

Exit Strategy plays at Buffalo’s Road Less Traveled Theatre through March 22, 2026. Contact roadlesstraveledproductions.org for more information.

