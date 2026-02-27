Ben Jackson Walker, Alyssa Wray And Kennedy Kanagawa to Lead Starring Buffalo’s RENT

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced and tickets are onsale for Starring Buffalo's RENT, May 9th, 2026 at the historic Shea's Buffalo Theater in downtown Buffalo, NY. The show will feature a principal cast of Broadway and Buffalo's best, alongside a 100-member chorus of community members.

Leading the cast are Drama Desk Award-Nominee Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Mark, Broadway's Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet) as Roger, and American Idol's Alyssa Wray as Mimi. Joining them are Buffalo stars George L. Brown (Once On This Island - Tour), Jake Hayes, Alexandra McArthur, Kayla McSorley (NCL's Six), Blaise Mercedes, Jennifer Mysliwy, Joe Russi, and Josh Wilde.

The Starring Buffalo Community Chorus and professional and student dancers from the Western New York region will appear as well.

RENT, the pop culture phenomenon about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today, will be performed in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format. Direction is by Drew Fornarola, with music direction by Karen Saxon, choreography by Chanon Judson, and stage management by Ally Hasselback. Emily Glick and Michael Russo are line producers.