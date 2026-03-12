THE GREAT GATSBY, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2026-2027 Broadway Season at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced Five Star Bank 2026-2027 Broadway Season at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, which includes: Buena Vista Social Club, Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen, The Great Gatsby, The Sound Of Music, Death Becomes Her, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, And Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.

Three additional Broadway shows: BEETLEJUICE, JERSEY BOYS and SIX, will be featured on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage as part of the Gallagher 2026-2027 Encore Series.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre will serve as the national tour launch site for the five-time Tony Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and host an extensive re-tech for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. Each company - producers, cast, crew, and creative team – will spend nearly a month in Buffalo teching the production. This critical period brings the full team together to refine staging, lighting, sound, and choreography, ensuring every element is performance-ready before opening.

“For 100 years, Shea's has united people through shared experiences and the very best in live entertainment, and this lineup honors that tradition,” said Shea's President & CEO Brian Higgins. “Broadway tours draw thousands to downtown Buffalo, supporting local restaurants and jobs, and when productions tech from Shea's, the economic impact is multiplied. Hotels fill, crews collaborate with our local workforce, and patrons energize the streets, reinforcing Shea's role as a cultural and economic anchor. As we launch Shea's expansion project, we are investing in the future Buffalo, ensuring we can welcome more audiences, artists, and opportunity as we enter Shea's next century.”

Albert Nocciolino, President & CEO of NAC Entertainment and Shea's Broadway Presenting Partner, said, “This is a powerful, award-winning season designed to captivate our longtime subscribers and inspire new audiences to join us. Subscribing is the best way to guarantee your seats to the biggest titles before they sell out – and this season will sell. Broadway tours choose Buffalo because they know they will be welcomed by a loyal subscriber base and passionate audiences who show up season after season. That enthusiasm allows us to bring the biggest hits and launch new national tours right here at Shea's.”

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Shea's Performing Arts Center as it brings another exciting slate of shows to Buffalo this season,” said Kevin B. Quinn, Chief Commercial Banking Officer of Five Star Bank. “As a local community bank, we are committed to seeking out meaningful ways to enrich the communities we serve and are honored to help bring world-class performances to audiences here in Western New York.”

Gallagher added, “Gallagher is honored to continue our partnership with Shea's Performing Arts Center, celebrating the power of live performance and its lasting impact on our community. Supporting the arts is an investment in creativity, culture, and the vibrancy of Buffalo.”

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

September 12 – 19, 2026

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba–until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past. The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

October 27 – November 1, 2026

HELL'S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali–a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music - a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show - and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN

THE GREAT GATSBY

November 10 – 15, 2026

THE PARTY'S ROARING IN BUFFALO!

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

December 8 - 13, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn't just meant to be enjoyed – it's meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Eldelweiss.”

DEATH BECOMES HER

February 16 – 21, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that's to die for.

Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

March 31 – April 8, 2027

Broadway's spellbinding spectacular, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is coming to Buffalo. Experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking, Tony Award-winning hit. Join Harry and his son on a mind-blowing new adventure through time—brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

June 22 – 27, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly). It's 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they're about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it's the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

BEETLEJUICE

March 5-7, 2027

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Buffalo by popular demand.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

JERSEY BOYS

May 18 – 23, 2027

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years - Jersey style!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

SIX

June 8 – 13, 2027

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!