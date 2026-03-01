O’Connell & Company to Present ALIVE AND KICKING: LAUGHTER NEVER GETS OLD Regional Premiere

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

O'Connell & Company announced its next production, the Regional premiere of the hilarious musical revue Alive and Kicking: Laughter Never Gets Old, by acclaimed writer and director Stephan DeGhelder.

The production runs for a limited engagement April 10-19 at the beautiful Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville.

Alive and Kicking: Laughter Never Gets Old is a high-energy musical comedy revue filled with clever song parodies, outrageous sketches, and toe-tapping tunes that celebrate life, laughter, and the joys (and jokes) of aging. Conceived and written by seasoned theatre artist Stephan DeGhelder, the show brings together a spirited ensemble whose performances prove that laughter really never gets old and that humor and heart are timeless.

Directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale and Mary Kate O'Connell, the production stars Corey Bieber, Kelli Bocock-Natale, Sam Crystal, Sandra Gilliam, Bill Lovern, and John Kreuzer in what promises to be a warm, witty, and wildly entertaining theatrical experience.

"We're thrilled to bring this joyful, funny, and uplifting show to Western New York audiences," said the production team. "Alive and Kicking reminds us that life's later chapters are full of wisdom, wit, and plenty of laughs - and we can't wait to share it with our community."

Performances are Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. Performances are at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center.