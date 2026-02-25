Shea's Performing Arts Center to Screen JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH for Free

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Performing Arts Center is inviting the community to Shea's Buffalo Theatre to see Jurassic World Rebirth on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00PM (Doors open at Noon).

The movie watching event is part of Shea's Free Film Series. Moviegoers are invited to come early for pre-film activities, trivia, and to stop by the book table to pick up a free new or gently used book. Concessions and bars will also be open.

Released in 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth is anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Set “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Tickets are free to the public; however, seating is limited. This film is rated PG-13. For free tickets to Jurassic World Rebirth visit: https://www.sheas.org/performances/free-film-series/