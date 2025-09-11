Shea’s Performing Arts Center Seeks Adjudicators For 2025–26 Wonder Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s Arts Engagement and Education Department is now accepting applications for adjudicators for the 2025–2026 Shea’s Wonder Awards, Western New York’s premier celebration of high school musical theatre.

Formerly known as Shea’s High School Musical Theatre Awards, the “Wonder Awards” spotlight the exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication of high school performers, designers, directors, and productions across the region’s eight counties. The program also provides an opportunity for students to be recognized on both the local and national stage, with two top performers advancing to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Shea’s is inviting arts educators, theatre artists, and industry professionals to apply to be part of this inspiring program. Adjudicators commit to attending one training session and evaluating just three to five productions throughout the school year. Judges are expected to follow Shea’s scoring guidelines with fairness, consistency, and enthusiasm for student theatre. Travel reimbursement is provided.

The 2026 Wonder Awards ceremony will take place at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on May 16, 2026, celebrating outstanding achievements and honoring the best in high school musical theatre across Western New York.

Applications to serve as a Wonder Awards adjudicator, including from prior-year participants, are due by Sunday, September 28, 2025. Interested applicants can apply at https://bit.ly/WonderAwardsJudge. For more information, visit sheas.org/wonder-awards.