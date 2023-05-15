SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM to be Presented at MusicalFare This Summer

MusicalFare will present SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM On the Premier Cabaret Stage June 2 - June 18, 2023.

MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed by Michael Wachowiak

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM features a multitude of classic Stephen Sondheim songs and video interviews with the legendary composer, revealing his inspirations. The songs are from 19 Sondheim shows produced over a 62-year period, including several songs each from WEST SIDE STORY, COMPANY, FOLLIES, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PASSION, GYPSY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and INTO THE WOODS.

The production stars Brittany Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Philip Farugia, Alex Anthony Garcia, Ricky Needham and Michele Marie Roberts.

Performance Details:

Dates/Times/Price:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

Ticket price is $40.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.



The Premier Cabaret is like no other cabaret setting in WNY - featuring table seating and a full-service bar, all with the very best in theatre, music and entertainment.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible.