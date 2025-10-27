Registration Opens For Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s 'Sing Your Story' Camp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea’s Performing Arts Center has opened registration for its “Sing Your Story” camp, a creative program for students ages 10–17 running during the February school break, February 16–20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Through the lens of a song of their choice, students will explore their own life experiences to craft a personal monologue and perform their story.

Under the direction of Alejandro Gómez, Shea’s lead teaching artist, participants will develop their own concepts, lighting, and costumes, culminating in a final community showcase on the Shea’s Smith Theatre stage.

The camp fee is $250, with financial assistance available for families in need. Space is limited. To register, visit: https://www.sheas.org/camps/sing-your-story/.