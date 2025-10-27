 tracker
Registration Opens For Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s 'Sing Your Story' Camp

Week-long program for ages 10–17 runs February 16–20, 2026, at Shea’s Smith Theatre.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
Registration Opens For Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s 'Sing Your Story' Camp Image
Shea’s Performing Arts Center has opened registration for its “Sing Your Story” camp, a creative program for students ages 10–17 running during the February school break, February 16–20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Through the lens of a song of their choice, students will explore their own life experiences to craft a personal monologue and perform their story.

Under the direction of Alejandro Gómez, Shea’s lead teaching artist, participants will develop their own concepts, lighting, and costumes, culminating in a final community showcase on the Shea’s Smith Theatre stage.

The camp fee is $250, with financial assistance available for families in need. Space is limited. To register, visit: https://www.sheas.org/camps/sing-your-story/.   

 

