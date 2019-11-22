Raíces To Produce The Western New York Premiere Of EL COQUÍ ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM

Raíces Theatre Company, Western New York's premier Latino/Latinx theatre production company, will produce EL COQUÍ ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM opening Friday, December 6th. This is the first production of our 7th season of telling Latino stories. EL COQUÍ ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM is written by Matt Barbot and directed by Raíces's Artistic Director/Co-Founder Victoria Pérez. "As Puerto Ricans one of the many recurring themes that are pivotal to the diaspora is IDENTITY", says director Victoria Pérez, "and in this play we get to go on a journey of self exploration searching for what it means to belong, to have purpose and most of all what it means to be Puerto Rican. And what better way to do it than with a Puerto Rican superhero!"

Alex, a comic book artist whose ideas might be "too Puerto Rican," has begun secretly dressing up as his creation; El Coquí Espectacular, defender of Nuyoricans in all five boroughs! When his brother Joe is fired from a project for not being Puerto Rican enough, the two, with the help of a young photographer named Yesica, hatch a plan; to debut El Coquí at the Puerto Rican Day Parade and prove themselves to the world. EL COQUÍ ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM examines the ways in which we define our heritage and ourselves. The play will star Dan Torres, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, Rolando E. Gómez, Lissette DeJesus and Smirna Mercedes who will also serve as Costume Designer with Sound/Light design by Nicholas Quinn and Set Design by Tiffany Jaramillo.

EL COQUÍ ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM opens Friday, December 6th and performances run for three weekends through Sunday, December 22. The play will be performed at the Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor, 14207. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 6:00 PM with one Pay-What-You-Can performance at 7:30 PM on Thursday December 12th. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $20 for students/seniors and can be reserved by calling 716-381-9333 or by visiting raicestheatrecompany.com.

Raíces Theatre Company is based in Buffalo, NY, and operates as Western New York's premier Latino/Latinx bilingual theater company. Raíces - which means "roots" in Spanish - was chosen as the company's name as it perfectly reflects the belief that, in order to truly understand who we are as Latino/Latins people, we must celebrate the present while always looking at who we have been in the past in order to have a clear vision for the future. Its mission is to provide original theatrical entertainment for the WNY region which is specifically geared towards nearly 30,000 latino people living in Buffalo and 10,000 more living across Erie County. The company is dedicated to develop, nourish, and produce modern and original works dealing with the Latino/Latinx experience in order to preserve our "raíces." Raíces has also earned great recognition from the Buffalo theater community, having won one Artie Award and receiving five Artie Award nominations during its existence. It has also partnered successfully with many local theater companies including MusicalFare, Subversive Theatre Collective and Road Less Traveled Productions.





