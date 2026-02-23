Community Chorus Auditions for RENT at Starring Buffalo

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STARRING BUFFALO has announced auditions for local singers to join their community chorus for their upcoming production of RENT. The company produces semi-staged musicals in concert and for the first time will be taking to the stage of Shea's Buffalo Theatre on May 9, 2026 for one performance only.

STARRING BUFFALO presents a unique experience for local singers to perform alongside the best of Buffalo's own professional musical theatre actors and 3-4 visiting Broadway actors.

In the past, more than 120 local chorus singers in total have shared the stage with such Broadway stars as TONY AWARD winners Lena Hall and Matt Doyle, as well as Nicholas Rodriguez, Alyssa Fox and Major Attaway. Past productions include TITANIC, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, CATS, and HELLO DOLLY, to name a few.

Casting for the lead roles of RENT will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Local singers can audition for the production through the website STARRINGBUFFALO.ORG. Complete information regarding vocal selection and uploading auditions is available there. The deadline for auditions is March 2, 2026.

According to Associate Artistic Director Emily Glick, the auditions are open to anyone from Grade 9 and above, as well as adult singers of all ages. All voice parts are encouraged to audition. The rehearsal process includes 4-5 choral rehearsals, as well as 2 dress rehearsals prior to the performance at Shea's. Music and rehearsal information will be provided to all those who have been accepted into the chorus.