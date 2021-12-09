RLTP Tackles Communication & What It Means To Be Heard In TRIBES

Road Less Traveled Productions will begin the new year with Tribes by Nina Raine.

Tribes opens January 13 starring RLTP Ensemble David Marciniak alongside David Wantuck, Anna Krempholtz, Johnny Barden, Melinda Capeles and Margaret Massman under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Doug Zschiegner.

The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Lynne Koscielniak (set design), John Rickus (light design), Jenna Damberger (costume design), Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Nick Taboni (props master).



Billy is the only deaf member of a loving yet dysfunctional family who raised him as part of the hearing world. When Billy meets Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of deafness, he finally starts to learn when it means to be heard. With insight, humor, and an eclectic cast of characters, the award-winning Tribes questions how we define community, family, and belonging.



In partnership with Deaf Access Services, RLTP will also offer 2 ASL performances, Friday January 14 at 7:30pm and Sunday February 6 at 2:00pm. ASL interpreters will be located near the stage for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, in an area of the theater that gives the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage. To access reserved seating on the house-left side (purple seating) in view of the interpreters for a signed performance, enter the promo code SIGN when purchasing online: http://bit.ly/RLTP-tribes



Tribes also is the winner of the 2012 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, 2012 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Foreign Play, and 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play.



Tribes opens Thursday, January 13 and runs through Sunday February 6, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $42 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: January 20, 27 & February 3 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.