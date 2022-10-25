MusicalFare Presents BEEHIVE Next Month
Six women sing the rock-n-roll music of the 1960s in a night of non-stop song and dance! Featuring a fantastic showcase of songs like "My Boyfriend's Back," "It's My Party," "Natural Woman," "Me & Bobby McGee" and MANY MORE!
The production stars Brittany Bassett-Baran, Stevie Jackson, Lily Jones, Sabrina Kahwaty, Kristen-Marie Lopez and Timiyah Love.
Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.
The performance schedule is November 9th - December 11th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, November 8th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, November 9th.
THERE IS NO PERFORMANCE ON THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24th).
Ticket prices: $50 General.
Student & Group rates available.
Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com
All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.
MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads). Parking is FREE, and the theatre is handicapped accessible, complete with a hearing-impaired system.
