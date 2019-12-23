Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Buffalo:
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Best Choreographer of a Musical (local)
Best Costume Design for a Play or Musical
Best Director in a Musical (local)
Best Director in a Play (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play (local)
Best Scenic Design for a Play or Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Corey Bieber - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 32%
Steve Copps - THE TOXIC AVENGER - 2nd Generation Theatre 15%
Ben Michael Moran - NINE - 2nd Generation Theatre 13%
James Cichocki - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS 22%
Adriano Gatto - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 22%
Ben Michael Moran - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 16%
Casey Moyer - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 40%
Jane Hereth - FUN HOME - MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre 25%
Kelly Copps - NINE - Second Generation Theatre 15%
Danielle Burning - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 25%
Jaimee Harmon - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP- The Meeting House 23%
Kristin Bentley - ANGELS IN AMERICA PART 1 - Second Generation Theatre 10%
Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 50%
Jill Anderson - BRING IT ON - Teal’s Niagara Theater 50%
Adam Wall - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 29%
Janet Ziehl - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 22%
JIMMY JANOWSKI/TODD WARFIELD - MOMMIE QUEEREST - BUFFALO UNITED ARTISTS 20%
Tim Stuff - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 45%
Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre 40%
Randall Kramer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 15%
Kate LoConti - HAMLET - Irish Classical Theatre 36%
Brian Cavanaugh - FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 25%
Chris Kelly - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Irish Classical Theatre 24%
INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist 24%
1776 - O'Connell and Company 21%
FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 18%
THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House 19%
AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 17%
FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre 16%
Chris Cavanagh - FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 42%
Chuck Ziehl - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - RHP @ the Meeting House 36%
Chris Cavanagh - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre 22%
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Best Choreographer of a Musical (local)
Best Costume Design for a Play or Musical
Best Director in a Musical (local)
Best Director in a Play (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play (local)
Best Scenic Design for a Play or Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.