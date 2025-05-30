Cast and Creative Team Set For DREAMGIRLS at Shea's Buffalo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the cast and creative team for DREAMGIRLS, part of the 2025-26 Frey Electric Season. The locally produced show will be featured during Buffalo's Curtain Up weekend and run for a total of 18 performances at Shea's 710 Theatre from September 10 through 28, 2025.

DREAMGIRLS — a story rooted in Motown — uplifts Black artistry, women, resilience, and brilliance. It mirrors the mission of both Ansari Saxon Productions and Shea's Performing Arts Center: to amplify underrepresented voices and center stories of transformation, joy, and power,” said Karen Saxon, partner at AnsariSaxon Productions. “Partnering with Shea's, a cornerstone of the Western New York performing arts community, allows us to bring this vision to the stage in spectacular fashion.”

"Partnering with AnsariSaxon Productions to bring DREAMGIRLS to Shea's 710 Theatre goes beyond presenting a Broadway Favorite—it's a tribute to the voices, stories, and cultural legacy that helped define American music," said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "This show celebrates resilience, hope, and the courage to dream—values that strongly connect with our community. We're proud to share this iconic production and invite audiences to experience this powerful and uplifting journey.”

DREAMGIRLS, Produced by Shea's Performing Arts Center and AnsariSaxon Productions, features Dasia Cervi (Effie), Shylah Douglas (Lorrell), and Talia Mobley (Deena) as the Dreamettes. Leading roles will be played by George L. Brown* (Curtis), Augustus Donaldson (Jimmy), and Austin Marshall (C.C). In supporting roles are Nelquan Jones (Marty) and Zhanna Reed (Michelle).

The ensemble features Damario Burks, Jacqueline Cherry, Jonise Hall, Taliyah Oaks, Anika Pace, Nahiem Paris, Megan Rakeepile and Kendric Warrick.

The production is led by Naila Ansari as Co-Director, Choreographer, and AnsariSaxon Co-producer; Karen Saxon serving as Co-Director, Musical Director, and AnsariSaxon Co-Producer, and Nikiya Campbell as Lead Producer for Shea's Performing Arts Center. The creative team also includes Stage Manager Renee Radzavich, Production Manager Maureen Sheldon, TD/Scenic Designer Ron Schwartz, Sound/Lighting Designer Nick Quinn, Props Designer/Master Diane Jones, Costume Designer Phylicia Dove, Hair/Makeup Designer Raphael Santos, Head Sound Kevin Faulhaber, Head Electrician Katie Ludwig, and Head Carpenter Robert Hemphill.

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and 1970s, DREAMGIRLS is more than a musical — it's a celebration of Black womanhood, excellence, and the pursuit of the American Dream. This story reflects the journey of becoming: from artist to entrepreneur, from overlooked to unstoppable. It captures the complexity of surviving in America while daring to thrive in business, love, and identity. Through music, movement, and heart, we follow the Dreamettes as they navigate ambition, betrayal, joy, and liberation.

DREAMGIRLS sponsors include Erie County, Frey Electric, KeyBank, Moog and Mercedes Wilson, For Our Daughters Inc. DREAMGIRLS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Book and Lyrics for DREAMGIRLS are by Tom Eyen, and Music by Henry Krieger.

