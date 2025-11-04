COME FROM AWAY Becomes Top Grossing and Highest Attended MusicalFare Production at Shea's 710 Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MusicalFare Theatre’s first production in residence at Shea’s 710 Theatre, COME FROM AWAY, is off to a record-breaking start. With just 10 of 15 performances complete, COME FROM AWAY has become the top grossing and highest attended MusicalFare production at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

In November of 2024, Shea’s Performing Arts Center President & CEO Brian Higgins and MusicalFare Theatre Founder and Executive Director Randall Kramer first announced a long-term collaboration agreement making Shea’s 710 Theatre the new home for MusicalFare Theatre, giving the company an opportunity to grow its audience from a 136-seat venue in Amherst to the 550-seat Shea’s 710 Theatre in Downtown Buffalo.

This collaboration marks a deepening of a long-standing relationship. Since Shea’s took ownership of Shea’s 710 Theatre in 2012, MusicalFare has been a key partner, delivering over 130 performances on the 710 stage and attracting more than 30,000 patrons to the Theatre District.

With five performances remaining, 6,189 tickets have already been sold to COME FROM AWAY surpassing previous MusicalFare hits, including Legally Blonde (May 2025) which sold 6,043 tickets and Kinky Boots (May 2023) selling 6,042.

“We are grateful for the enthusiastic community response. This record-breaking production demonstrates what is possible when creativity and collaboration converge,” said Brian Higgins, Shea’s President & CEO. “This success marks just the beginning of a vision, shared by Shea’s and MusicalFare, to bring great theatre and energy to Downtown Buffalo.”

Randall Kramer, MusicalFare Artistic/Executive Director said, “We are thrilled by the audience reaction, both at the box office and inside the theatre during each performance of Come From Away. MusicalFare has found a wonderful new home at Shea’s 710.”

COME FROM AWAY tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Canada that welcomed them. Reviews have called the MusicalFare presentation “…an absolutely brilliant production…emotion-paced & extraordinary” (Buffalo Theatre Guide – Cherie Messore) as well as “…a joyous, heart-pounding triumph” (Theatre Talk Buffalo – Anthony Chase).

The last chance to see COME FROM AWAY is this week, with performances on Thursday, November 6 through Sunday, November 9.