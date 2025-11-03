Brit Floyd THE MOON, THE WALL AND BEYOND Tour is Coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brit Floyd – called “The World's Premier Pink Floyd Experience” by Rolling Stone Magazine -will launch their 2026 world tour: “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond," which will include a stop at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on February 24, 2026, at 7:30PM.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 7 at 10:00AM and are available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or through the Shea's website at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/brit-floyd. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.

This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history — Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall — with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band.

Since their formation, Brit Floyd has set the standard for tribute performances, delivering stadium-scale concerts that combine stunning musicianship, cutting-edge visuals, and an unparalleled attention to detail. With over 1,500 shows performed in more than 40 countries, Brit Floyd has earned worldwide acclaim as the definitive live Pink Floyd experience.

The 2026 tour will feature a full performance of highlights from The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including timeless classics such as “Time,” “Money,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2.” In addition, audiences can expect a rich selection of fan favorites from across Pink Floyd's vast discography — from Wish You Were Here to The Division Bell and beyond.

Accompanied by a state-of-the-art light show, lasers, video projections, inflatables, and theatrical staging, “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” promises to be Brit Floyd's most ambitious and immersive production to date — a must-see event for lifelong Floyd fans and new generations alike.

The 2026 world tour will span North America and beyond, with dates and ticket information available at www.britfloyd.com.