World Premiere of ASHKENAZI SEANCE to be Presented at The Brick This Month

THE BRICK in Brooklyn, NY will present the World Premiere production of ASHKENAZI SEANCE, written by Sarah Sanders (Queer||Art Mentorship Program; BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop), directed by Daniel Krane (Princeton Summer Theater's FALSETTOS), with music by Sofia Geck (PBS's WORK IT OUT WOMBATS), from July 20-23. ASHKENAZI SEANCE will be performed at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11211) on Wednesday, July 20 at 8pm, Thursday, July 21 at 8pm, Friday, July 22 at 8pm, and Saturday, July 23 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $15 - $30 and can be purchased at bricktheater.com. The performance will run approximately 65 minutes with no intermission.

Sarah Sanders can't decide what to do with a treasured family heirloom, and she's getting desperate - so desperate, she's turning to her dead Latvian Jewish ancestors for advice. Ashkenazi Seance is a solo show and community ritual about American Jewish identity, family, music, and what it means to carry on a legacy. Also, it's funny!

Is Ashkenazi Seance a show? A seance? A group ritual? Am I gonna be asked to SING? Yes. (But if you don't want to, you won't have to.) It takes a village to raise the dead - so come join us this July and see if we can cross into the spiritual realm... together!

This piece was developed, in part, at Fresh Ground Pepper's BRB Retreat in August 2021. An earlier version of the piece was developed through the Queer|Art Mentorship Program, with guidance from Mashuq Mushtaq Deen.

BIOS

Sarah Sanders (Writer/Performer) (she/her) is a queer Jewish performer, writer, and musician raised in Montana and based in Brooklyn. She writes stories about her insides and sometimes drinks wine and sings songs while she tells them to you. She's fascinated by how we make and find meaning in our lives and identities, and is drawn to storytelling that confronts who we are and imagines who we want to be. She has a BA from Williams College and an MFA in Acting from LAMDA. sarahesanders.com

Daniel Krane (Director) (he/they) is a Brooklyn-based director, playwright, arts journalist, and theater critic. Daniel aims to plant the seeds of connection with fellow New Yorkers through helping people be radically present with one another. As a director, he makes juicy invitations to theatrical parties where people can come into contact with the best versions of themselves, by confronting the worst sides of themselves. Above all, he loves horror plays and food on stage. danielkrane.com

Sofia Geck (Composer/Music Director/Piano) (she/her) is a Filipino-American writer, lyricist, composer, and music director based in Brooklyn, NY. Writing and composing for both child and adult audiences, her work often offers surreal or fantastical takes on themes of self-discovery, wonder, and empathy. She enjoys finding dark humor in fantastical premises and ethical dilemmas, and her characters often struggle with tough decisions about their sense of identity, their place within rigid societal structures, and their moral responsibility to society as a whole. sofiageck.com

The creative team also includes Cate McCrea (scenic design), Jacqueline Scaletta (lighting design), and Grace Oberhofer (sound design). The production is stage managed by Shira Harris.