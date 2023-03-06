Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WRITTEN IN BROOKLYN Reading Series Announced At The Williamsburg Hotel, March 29

This month's theme is THE THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE: crushes crushing us, falling in and out of love, romance in unexpected places, the worst heartbreak of all.

Mar. 06, 2023  

WRITTEN IN BROOKLYN Reading Series Announced At The Williamsburg Hotel, March 29

Written in Brooklyn: Storytelling Series to be presented Williamsburg Hotel MirrorBar (Wythe and North 10th, L at Bedford or G at Nassau) at 96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249, March 29.

Written in Brooklyn is the world's only storytelling show (most likely). Join host Carly Ann Filbin in the iconic Williamsburg Hotel Water Tower Bar as she invites fellow comedians, ex-boyfriends, poets, actors, crushes, writers, Uber drivers, and other colorful characters to share their outrageous once-in-a-lifetime story based on that month's theme.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll cringe you'll...idk maybe feel empathy and apologize to your mom? All stories are 100% wild and 90% true or your money back (most likely).

This month's theme is THE THINGS WE DO FOR LOVE: crushes crushing us, falling in and out of love, romance in unexpected places, the worst heartbreak of all.





Relix to Present Beatles Jam Band Walrus At Brooklyn Bowl This Month Photo
Relix to Present Beatles Jam Band Walrus At Brooklyn Bowl This Month
Walrus, a Brooklyn based jam band interpreting the music of the Beatles, returns to Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday, March 18th.
PLG Arts Announce Inaugural Spring Arts Fair And Free Programming For Brooklyn Neighborhoo Photo
PLG Arts Announce Inaugural Spring Arts Fair And Free Programming For Brooklyn Neighborhood
​​​​​​​PLG Arts announces its inaugural indoor Spring Arts Fair, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at BKLYN Commons. The free event features over 25 local visual artists whose work is for sale, family art making, live music, and refreshments from Hibiscus Brew. PLG Arts promotes the arts for the benefit of residents of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and surrounding neighborhoods to nurture a vibrant and diverse creative community.
Brooklyns Brave New World Repertory Theatre Marks 20th Anniversary With OVER AND ABOVE: SO Photo
Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre Marks 20th Anniversary With OVER AND ABOVE: SONGS OF ENDURANCE
Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre, acclaimed for its site specific, immersive productions marks its 20th anniversary Sunday March 5 at 7pm with Over & Above: Songs of Endurance, a one-night only SRO live cabaret performance.
New Comedy Horror Musical PSYCHO GYNO To Have Staged Reading At Purgatory, March 15 Photo
New Comedy Horror Musical PSYCHO GYNO To Have Staged Reading At Purgatory, March 15
Coming next month for one night only is a staged reading of the new (bound to be a hit) comedy/horror musical, PSYCHO GYNO. Inspired by shows like Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog, Heathers: The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode, the playwright encourages audiences to come for the romance and stay for the blood and gore.

More Hot Stories For You


WRITTEN IN BROOKLYN Reading Series Announced At The Williamsburg Hotel, March 29WRITTEN IN BROOKLYN Reading Series Announced At The Williamsburg Hotel, March 29
March 6, 2023

Written in Brooklyn: Storytelling Series to be presented Williamsburg Hotel MirrorBar (Wythe and North 10th, L at Bedford or G at Nassau) at 96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11249, March 29.
Relix to Present Beatles Jam Band Walrus At Brooklyn Bowl This MonthRelix to Present Beatles Jam Band Walrus At Brooklyn Bowl This Month
March 3, 2023

Walrus, a Brooklyn based jam band interpreting the music of the Beatles, returns to Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday, March 18th.
PLG Arts Announce Inaugural Spring Arts Fair And Free Programming For Brooklyn NeighborhoodPLG Arts Announce Inaugural Spring Arts Fair And Free Programming For Brooklyn Neighborhood
March 3, 2023

​​​​​​​PLG Arts announces its inaugural indoor Spring Arts Fair, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at BKLYN Commons. The free event features over 25 local visual artists whose work is for sale, family art making, live music, and refreshments from Hibiscus Brew. PLG Arts promotes the arts for the benefit of residents of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and surrounding neighborhoods to nurture a vibrant and diverse creative community.
Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre Marks 20th Anniversary With OVER AND ABOVE: SONGS OF ENDURANCEBrooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre Marks 20th Anniversary With OVER AND ABOVE: SONGS OF ENDURANCE
February 28, 2023

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre, acclaimed for its site specific, immersive productions marks its 20th anniversary Sunday March 5 at 7pm with Over & Above: Songs of Endurance, a one-night only SRO live cabaret performance.
Photos: Behind The Shoot- THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion TheatrePhotos: Behind The Shoot- THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Theatre
February 27, 2023

Ana Cristina Da Silva, the playwright behind the upcoming production of 'The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost' at Triskelion Arts, has revealed a 15-photo journey that invites audiences to take a deep dive into the psyche of Angie 2, a central character in the play.
share