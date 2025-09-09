Tony Kushner's A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY to be Presented at a Private Brownstone in Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Co-producers Rebecca Friday and Portal Rose will present "A Bright Room Called Day", a play by Tony Kushner, directed by Rachel Gita Karp, beginning performances on Oct 3, 2025 and officially opening on Oct 4, 2025 at 697 Madison St, a private brownstone in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn.

A Bright Room Called Day, which was first produced in 1985, has never felt more relevant. It's a play about a group of leftist friends in Berlin in the early 1930s. As the Nazis grab more and more power, the friends all must make their own decisions about what to do, how seriously to take things, how to organize politically against fascism, and, above all, whether or not they are going to leave their homes, friends, and lives behind in search of safety. This production will be staged as a hyper-intimate experience in a brownstone in Brooklyn.

This production stars Molly Rose Heller, Aubyn Rose, Aja Downing, Portal Rose, Jonathan Bock, Ivory Aquino, Toni Jenkins, Michael Cavadias, Sarah White, and Gil Cole and features production design by Justin Caron, sound design by Padra Crisafulli, and compositions by Kate Eberstadt.

Performances will run from October 3, 2025 through October 19, 2025, with shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm, (except 10/17) and a matinee at 2:30pm on Oct 18.